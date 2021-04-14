Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha 14th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Darsh rescues Nandini – TMT Updates

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha 14th April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

The Episode begins with Parul saying we have now to go for chunar rasam, we will’t stick with you within the havan, we will’t miss the mahurat. She goes. Darsh remembers Nandini. Nandini tries to make a name. She shouts for assist. Namrata says it’s best to have damaged alliance earlier than. Pandit asks Darsh to return forward for tilak. Darsh retains his hand on sharp object. His hand will get minimize. Nandini falls down. Pandit asks is somebody there, his hand is bleeding. Darsh says I’ll handle, else Parul will get late in chunar rasam. Nandini faints. Naveen asks the place did Nandini go. Bansuri says don’t know. He says I’ll go and see. She says Parul will come any time. He says don’t fear. He goes. Charmy will get Darsh to the physician. He will get the help accomplished for his hand. Namrata hides seeing him.

He says sorry to take your assist, if I informed the household then they might have reacted in rigidity, Shobit additionally reacts like I m a bit of child. Charmy says we got here to the morgue room whereas speaking. Darsh asks why did you get me right here. She laughs and says sorry, we are going to go. Nandini will get up. Darsh says my marriage is mounted, her identify is Nandini, Parul went to her room for chunar rasam. Darsh stops. Charmy asks what occurred. He turns. Namrata hides. Darsh says Nandini…. I felt that Nandini is right here. Charmy asks how can she come right here. Darsh says I m feeling unusual. Nandini hits the door. Darsh calls out Nandini. Namrata worries. Charmy says there isn’t a one right here, what are you doing. He asks why would I really feel so. Nandini faints once more. Parul says rasam must be accomplished on time, else will probably be a giant abshagun. Darsh says I can really feel it, she is shut. Charmy says there isn’t a one right here. He asks how can she keep right here. Charmy says please come, you’re simply considering so. He asks Charmy to attend. He asks Nandini to not joke if she is right here. He involves the morgue and unlocks it. He calls out Nandini. They get inside. Charmy sees Nandini mendacity unconscious. She says she has turned chilly. He asks what occurred to her. Nandini will get up. Namrata appears to be like on. Darsh asks are you positive. Nandini says sure. He says stand up. He holds her. He asks how did you attain right here within the morgue. Nandini says I m positive, I got here right here to fulfill your physician, I acquired to know in regards to the operation by which you may get your eyesight again. He asks who informed you, include me. He takes her.

Bansuri says her telephone isn’t connecting. Parul asks how are you going to be so careless. Gunjan likes it. Parul will get Nandini’s name. She says we’re ready for you, what, Darsh’s eye operation proper now. Parul and everybody come to the hospital. They scold Nandini. Naveen asks how are you going to do that with out telling them. Vipul will get offended. She says this operation is going on by his want. Parul says he doesn’t determine something with out asking me. Chetan scolds her. Nandini says the opposite physician is sweet. Chetan says you may’t threat life to save cash. Shobit says this isn’t proper to take a giant determination with out asking us. Namrata comes shouting Nandini. She asks who’re you to determine for his life, you low cost woman. She pushes Nandini.

Parul says Namrata…. Namrata says cease the operation. They get contained in the OT. They see Darsh mendacity on the mattress. Namrata asks what occurred to you all, are you getting this illiterate woman married to Darsh, he would have died right this moment. They see Charmy because the physician. Namrata says I’ll file a case on you. Vipul asks what’s taking place. Namrata asks what do you wish to do, I gained’t let my brother’s life get ruined due to you. She asks Vipul to say one thing. Vipul says depart her. Nandini asks are you Darsh’s sister. Namrata says sure, I don’t need a poor woman to marry him, I had made Dr. Rathod make the faux name to you all, there isn’t a such surgical procedure that may get his eyesight again, sorry dad, I had no different resolution, how are you going to say sure for this alliance, will you get him married to any woman, will she turn into our household bahu, take a look at her. Nandini says there isn’t a operation happening, we simply wished to listen to the reality from you. Darsh will get up. Shobit holds him. Namrata asks are you positive. Darsh shouts on her.



Parul says Namrata, apologize to Nandini. Namrata says by no means. Nandini asks Namrata to carry out the chunar rasam. Namrata takes chunar to throw it. Darsh stops her.

