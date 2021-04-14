Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha 14th April 2021 Written Update Today Twist – TMT

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha 14th April 2021 Episode Written Replace Serial By Star Plus. Learn Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha 14 April 2021 (14/04/2021) Written Updates With TMT.com

Abstract Essential Story: Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Essential Story Nonetheless Has To Come Please Maintain On with us…

Newscast Reside Days: Monday To Saturday

Television Present Language: Hindi

Present Start Replace: 14th April 2021:(14/04/2021)

Learn Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha 14 April 2021 Written Episode replace on Our Official web site TMT.com. Now, Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha 14th April 2021 Written Episode Replace Begins with Nandini acknowledges there isn’t any group.

She shouts out for assist. Namrata will get cheerful listening to Nandini’s cry. There, Parul advises to Darsh that she goes to Nandini’s dwelling alongside Nirali. She feels upset for not prepared to affix Darsh for the Puja.

Darsh requests that Parul depart. Nandini feels chilly.

Darsh critiques his minutes with Nandini. He does the Puja for her. Right here, Namrata thinks if Nandini would have dropped the coalition with Darsh, then she shouldn’t have secured her on the funeral dwelling.

Nandini battles to return out from the mortuary. Right here, Darsh will get injured. Panditji stress for Darsh.

Darsh mentioned Panditji to not name some other particular person Parul will stay again and can get late for pre-wedding customized at Nandini’s dwelling. Bansuri stress for Nandini. Naveen will get some details about Nandini.

Bansuri tells Nandini revealed to her she can be again on schedule. Naveen chooses to search for Nandini on the city.

On the alternative facet, Nandini swoons. Charmi carries Darsh to the clinic. Namrata conceals watching Darsh.

Darsh tells thanks to Charmi for carrying him to the clinic. Charmi and Darsh strolls and arrives on the mortuary spot. Charmi speaks to Darsh unintentionally they arrived on the mortuary. The 2 chuckles.

Nandini acquires her cognizance. She battles to return out from the mortuary. Darsh feels Nandini’s high quality. He strolls in the direction of Morgue. Namrata thinks why Darsh is coming in the direction of the funeral dwelling.

Charmi tells to Darsh that he will not be proper. Darsh will get resolute to find Nandini. There, Parul blows up studying, Nandini isn’t at dwelling.

She mentioned Bansuri for what legitimate motive Nandini left with out taking part in out her pre-wedding customized. Forward, Darsh and Charmi arrive at Nandini. Charmi advises to Darsh that Nandini’s physique has turned virus.

Darsh stresses for Nandini. He embraces Nandini. Darsh mentioned Nandini how she arrives at Morgue. Nandini advises to Darsh that she is right here to investigate concerning the exercise by means of which his imaginative and prescient might be resuscitated. Darsh stands shocked discovering out concerning the exercise. Charmi and Darsh takes Nandini with them.

Afterward, Rawal’s get shocked studying Nandini is getting Darsh labored with out their nervousness. Rawal’s blows up on Nandini. Namrata uncovers herself to Rawal’s. She requests that the specialist cease the exercise.

Subsequent-Day Present Replace: Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha fifteenth April 2021 Written Replace