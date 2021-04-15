Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha 15th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Darsh gets upset with Namrata – TMT Updates

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha fifteenth April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

The Episode begins with Darsh scolding Namrata for risking Nandini’s life. FB reveals Darsh and Charmy caring for Nandini. Charmy says I didn’t get to find out about this surgical procedure, physician didn’t name you. Darsh says this fragrance odor, I do know it. Nandini asks can you already know that individual, perhaps she needs to finish our alliance. He thinks who’s that woman. FB ends.

Nandini says sorry, I had no option to convey out the reality, I didn’t know that Namrata is Darsh’s sister, Charmy was serving to us. Vipul thanks Charmy. Darsh and Vipul scold Namrata for locking Nandini within the morgue. Nandini says perhaps you might be proper, however its fallacious to present them false hope about Darsh’s eyesight, if he dreamed about getting his eyesight, if his dream broke, then I’d have by no means forgiven you. Darsh thinks she nonetheless cares for me. Namrata asks who’re you to clarify me. Darsh says she is your can be Bhabhi, discuss to her with manners, I can’t hear something fallacious about Nandini. Nandini says we’ve accepted one another with our flaws, we’ll work on our weaknesses. Parul apologizes to Nandini and Naveen on Namrata’s behalf.

She asks Naveen to take Nandini house and put together for the rasam, she is going to come to do chunar rasam. She takes Namrata along with her. Nandini thanks Charmy and hugs. Shobit thinks did Charmy find out about Gunjan and me. Bansuri says Naveen isn’t answering. Naveen and Nandini come house. Bansuri asks is the whole lot high-quality. Naveen says its high-quality, are you prepared, Parul is coming for chunar rasam. He asks Nandini to go and prepare. Charmy says you didn’t inform me that Darsh’s alliance is mounted. Shobit thinks that Charmy didn’t find out about my marriage occurring with Gunjan. She presents a dancing couple showpiece to Shobit. He says I find it irresistible. She says I hope I don’t get to listen to your marriage information. He thinks sorry, it’s important to hear this information. Parul brings Namrata to Nandini’s home. Namrata says so that is their sasural. Parul says don’t create any drama now, apologize to Nandini. Namrata says Darsh’s life will likely be ruined with this marriage. Parul says be quiet.

Mohan says in the event you assist me, then I’ll marry Nandini, I’ll kidnap her and unfold the information that she ran away with me by her want, then my dream will likely be fulfilled. Ragla asks what can I do on this. Mohan says you assist me in kidnapping her, I’ll pay you cash. Ragla thinks I’ll kidnap Nandini and likewise break Gunjan’s relation. He dances and says I’ll kidnap Nandini, go and put together in your marriage, I can’t take cash, its without cost, Nandini is yours. Mohan smiles. Parul makes Namrata apologize. Namrata will get upset. Nandini says Namrata will do the chunar rasam. Parul says certain. She asks Namrata to make her put on the chunar. Namrata takes chunar to throw it. Darsh holds the chunar. He says you misplaced the correct to turn out to be a part of my marriage, one who doesn’t worth my belief, doesn’t worth me, my spouse received’t put on the chunar by your arms, I need you to make Gunjan put on the chunar. Darsh makes Nandini put on the chunar. Aapki nazron ne……performs….

Darsh says I do know Nandini will preserve this relation all life, I don’t doubt my selection. He goes. Parul asks Namrata to make Gunjan put on the dupatta. Namrata does it and taunts them for trapping her brothers. Parul completes the rasam. Vipul apologizes to Naveen. He says Namrata loves Darsh loads, she is hot-tempered, however she may give her life for him. He remembers Namrata asking Vipul to take her blood for Darsh. He says she donated blood to Darsh by risking her life, we’re sorry. Naveen says its high-quality, come. Namrata says my significance will finish in your life now. Darsh says you might be married, it doesn’t imply I can’t beat you, I m alive due to you however I m offended, you received’t attend my marriage features. Nandini says I need you to attend the features. Namrata says how candy, your current relation can’t overpower our relation of 25 years. She goes. Darsh asks Nandini to go away it. Nandini says if we each keep upset, how will we make a bond.

The women insist Naveen for a Patrika rasam. They are saying Shobit can do that ritual. Darsh comes and says I m prepared for each ritual, inform me what to do. Parul says Darsh, it’s important to raise the bride and bounce over this water bowl to maintain the primary marriage ceremony invite in entrance of the idol.

Namrata talks to Shobit and says I discover one thing fallacious. Ragla blackmails Bansuri.



Replace Credit score to: Amena