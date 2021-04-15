Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha 15th April 2021 Written Update Today Twist – TMT

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha fifteenth April 2021 Episode Written Replace Serial By Star Plus. Learn Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha 15 April 2021 (15/04/2021) Written Updates With TMT.com

Abstract Major Story: Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Major Story Nonetheless Has To Come Please Maintain On with us…

Newscast Reside Days: Monday To Saturday

Television Present Language: Hindi

Present Start Replace: fifteenth April 2021:(15/04/2021)

Learn Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha 15 April 2021 Written Episode replace on Our Official website TMT.com. Now, Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha fifteenth April 2021 Written Episode Replace Begins with Darsh tells to Namrata in gentle of her demonstration Nandini would have handed on. Darsh and Charmi uncover to Rawal’s to attract out Namrata’s untruth they lay a snare.

Charmi advises to Rawal’s there isn’t a exercise dialog going on the medical clinic. She provides if any she would have recognized earlier than. Nandini provides Namrata is immediately at her place that she is unequalled for Darsh.

Nonetheless, deceptive Rawal’s and giving them belief that Darsh can observe once more isn’t proper. Darsh considers insipte a lot Nandini is as but pondering him. Namrata mentioned Nandini who’s she additionally present her good and unhealthy.

Darsh tells to Namrata to behave appropriately with Nandini as she can be her sister-in-law. Vipul additionally chastens Namrata for her conduct in the direction of Nandini. He expresses gratitude towards Charmi.

Parul apologizes to Nandini on Namrata’s behalf. She requests that Naveen plan for pre-wedding customized as she’s going to carry out on Rajvi’s behalf. Nandini speaks because of Charmi. Shobhit thinks if Charmi came upon about his wedding ceremony as effectively.

Parul requests that Namrata go together with her. There, Bansuri and Gunn hangs tight for Nandini and Naveen. Naveen and Nandini return house.

Bansuri mentioned Nandini the place proper? Naveen requests that Bansrui do the readiness first and he’ll advise every part to her later. Then, Namrata castigates Nandini’s house area.

Parul requests that Namrata apologize to Nandini. Namrata declines. Right here, Mohan appears to be like for Rakla’s help to abduct Nandini. Rakla thinks alongside Nandini’s abducting, Gunn’s partnership will break as effectively. He prepares to assist Mohan.

Rakla requests that Mohan plan for his wedding ceremony. Furthermore, Parul requests that Namrata apologize to Nandini. Nandini speaks she doesn’t want any assertion of remorse but she can be glad if Namrata performs out her pre-wedding customized.

Parul requests that Namrata carry out. Darsh prevents Namrata from enjoying out any customized. He, when all is alleged and accomplished, make Nandini put on a dupatta.

Parul requests that Namrata full the customized with Gunn. Namrata makes Gunn to put on the dupatta reluctantly. She figures she won’t permit Nandini to enter Darsh’s life.

Subsequent-Day Present Replace: Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha sixteenth April 2021 Written Replace