Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha 16th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Vipul supports Nandini – TMT Updates

The Episode begins with Namrata scolding them for making enjoyable of Darsh. Darsh stops her. The woman says its tremendous should you can’t do that, Shobit can do that. Nandini says you don’t know him, he can do every part, we are able to fulfill this rasam. Gunjan thinks its good, they may lose respect now. Nandini asks Darsh to elevate her he smiles and lifts her. Shobit lifts Gunjan. Nandini asks will you soar to avoid wasting me if a flood comes, assume if I fall down, then I’ll go away. Aapki manzil hoon mai…performs…

Gunjan asks will you drop me down. Shobit remembers doing the identical ritual with Charmy. Nandini says soar… Darsh jumps. Everybody smiles. Shobit additionally jumps. They fall down. She says what is going to the women say now. Shobit says sorry. Darsh asks what occurred. Nandini says Shobit and Gunjan fell down. The woman jokes on Shobit. Darsh asks are you guys tremendous. They are saying sure. Darsh and Nandini maintain the cardboard in entrance of the idol. Nandini makes him do the tika. Each the {couples} do the rituals. Naveen asks them to return in. Ragla comes. Naveen says I used to be apprehensive for this. Ragla says Dada ji has despatched me to maintain the sweets, I’ll maintain it in kitchen. Nandini thinks why did he come right here. Chetan says dad has despatched sweets. Bansuri asks why did you come right here. Ragla says deal with me with respect, I m from groom’s aspect, you had slapped me, now feed me the sweets, should you and Naveen don’t respect me, then I’ll inform Gunjan’s inlaws that she had run away with me. He thinks to interrupt Gunjan’s marriage. Darsh will get upset with Namrata. He shuts the door. She asks did each the brothers get mad, Darsh is in love with Nandini, how are you going to comply with marry Gunjan.

He says mother acquired Gunjan’s alliance, I preferred her. She says it could possibly’t be a coincidence. He asks what’s bizarre on this, cease hating them, they’re good, once they are available our household, they may combine properly. She thinks I can by no means settle for these villagers, particularly Nandini. Bansuri says Ragla can inform fact to your inlaws anytime. Mohan comes and says Ragla goes to Rawals, he advised me that he’ll inform Rawals about his affair with Gunjan. He indicators Gunjan. Bansuri says we’ll see, you go. Nandini worries for Gunjan. Mohan goes and hides. He hears them. Nandini says I’ve to go one thing. He remembers making a plan with Gunjan. He says as soon as Ragla kidnaps Nandini, Rawals will break the alliance. Gunjan thinks go and battle with Ragla, hit your personal leg. Nandini asks Gunjan to return, they may inform the reality to Shobit. Namrata throws household pic. She says I acquired married, why am I not in any household pic, I’ve come right here for Darsh, I’ve left my husband and youngster there. Parul says photographer isn’t in a position to come now.

Vipul says don’t assume we’ll neglect what you probably did yesterday, I can’t consider, such a giant lie, a giant drama, from the place did you study this, it could possibly’t be Rajvi and my upbringing. Namrata says sure, you at all times discover me unsuitable, that lady isn’t educated. He says its tremendous, Darsh likes Nandini, I additionally like her now. Parul smiles. He says I used to be unsuitable, Rajvi was proper. Nandini and Gunjan come house. Nandini greets Vipul. He asks do it’s important to say one thing. She says Gunjan has to speak. He asks Gunjan to say. Nandini says she desires to speak to Shobit. She remembers Gunjan scolding her. Nandini says your alliance received’t break, Shobit will probably be glad to know that you just didn’t lie, should you don’t inform the reality, then you may be residing in concern at all times, its higher to have braveness and say the reality, come. FB ends. Parul says speak to Shobit. She asks Jeenal to drop Gunjan to Shobit’s room.

Vipul asks how can this occur, we are able to’t maintain all rasams from your home. Nandini says it occurs in lady’s home. He says media, international delegates, company will come, we wish a grand marriage. Nandini says its Gunjan and my Maayka, its Naveen and Bansuri’s want. He says I perceive however… Darsh comes and says what’s the issue, features occur at lady’s home, we may even do the identical, I do know you’re burdened about mum, I’ll clarify her. Vipul says I m tremendous with it. Darsh indicators Nandini. Gunjan thinks am I doing one thing unsuitable. She goes in and sees the present with Shobit. She remembers Charmy. He says you’re mistaken, my good friend gave this to me. She throws and breaks the present.



Darsh and Nandini dance. Gunjan asks Mohan is his love over, can he do one thing or not. He says Nandini will probably be mine. Shobit comes there.

