Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha 17th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Nandini requests Rakla – TMT Updates

The Episode begins with Shobit pondering what is going to I inform everybody about Charmy’s romantic present. Gunjan says we will go away now. Gunjan and Nandini go away. Nandini asks did you say. Gunjan says sure. Nandini asks did he get indignant. Gunjan indicators no. Nandini says its good, Rakla can’t scare you now. Gunjan calls Vanlata. She says I reached there to inform about Rakla, however I received to find out about Shobit’s affair, what shall I do, I’ve to make him really feel responsible, I’ve to take a bonus of it. She laughs. Rakla says Gunjan was with me earlier than, now she is marrying another person. Nandini says its her want. Darsh comes.

Nandini says its your mistake, you’re married, why have been you relationship her, she’s going to keep joyful in her Sasural, go away her, I request you. Darsh asks is anybody troubling Nandini. Rakla will get indignant and goes. Darsh calls out Nandini. She goes to him. He asks who have been you speaking to. She says I can’t inform him about Gunjan and Rakla, I used to be on name. He asks why didn’t you go to decide on the garments. She says Vanlata has gone for it. He asks why didn’t you select it your self, you bought eyes to select, emancipate your self. She notes down the phrase. He says I can’t see, however I perceive all the pieces.

Nandini appears at him. She says I do know you’re wise, I’ll by no means cover about myself, I don’t like lies. He says sorry, are you indignant. She says sure, clearly, I m indignant. He says I understand how to finish your anger, we are going to go and purchase jewelry and garments, lets go for dinner. She says no, it’s important to earn my forgiveness, go away it, you may’t do it. He asks why, what shall I do. He holds her hand and says there may be nothing which I can’t do for you. She says positive, it’s important to change your title after marriage. He asks what, okay, what title did you suppose. She says Hari prasad, can’t you do that for me. He says okay, its a very good title, however what is going to we inform mum, we’ve to ask her. She laughs and says I used to be joking, nothing, my beautiful Hari prasad. She pulls his cheeks. He smiles and pulls her cheek. She holds his hand. Aapki nazron ne samjha….performs….

Naveen welcomes Rawal household dwelling. He says sorry, Baa isn’t dwelling to welcome you. Parul asks Namrata to return. Namrata says my foot received int cow dung, give me the fragrance. Parul says apply it, come. Bansuri asks them to return in. Chetan sits on a chair. It breaks. He falls down. Everybody worries. Chetan says its okay, I m positive, calm down. Naveen will get one other chair. Vipul says we might have executed operate in our household. Namrata says they might have executed extra cheesy ornament. Dada ji says its good ornament, look. Darsh hears them. He thinks Nandini didn’t reply, it means she is preparing. Namrata asks somebody to change on AC. Vipul stops her. She says sorry, they gained’t have AC right here, proper. Parul says sufficient. Nandini says we’ve AC. She will get pedestal fan with chilly bottles connected. She says its our selfmade AC, it offers cool air. She switches it on. Everybody smiles.

Naveen says she likes to do experiments. Darsh asks Shobit what did Nandini make. Shobit says she has connected chilly water bottles to the fan. Darsh says how cool, I imply cool air is coming, very good. Dada ji says Nandini is a brilliant man, Darsh can be sensible, their kids will change into scientists. Everybody laughs. Darsh indicators Nandini. Nandini smiles and makes her bangles sound. He smiles. She asks them to face up now. Everybody will get up. She says we are going to play dandiya, come Darsh. Darsh asks me…He recollects Rakshita. Parul says Darsh doesn’t play dandiya. Vipul says sure, he might get damage. Nandini says I gained’t let him get damage. She will get Dandiya sticks with ghungroos. She asks Darsh will there be any downside now. Darsh smiles and takes the sticks. He says see how I play dandiya now. Everybody smiles. Shobit says I hope Gunjan understands that I m not dishonest her. Namrata says take heed to me, this woman isn’t good, she is performing good, belief me, she has some agenda. Darsh says I don’t need any scene right here, should you can’t say something good about her, then don’t say something unhealthy. He goes. Gunjan asks Shobit to watch out, Dandiya can damage him. Shobit appears on.



Darsh and Nandini carry out dance. Udi udi jaaye….performs… Mohan comes and sees them collectively. He will get indignant. Gunjan sees Mohan hiding. Mohan thinks I gained’t let Nandini’s marriage occur.

