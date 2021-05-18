Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha 18th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Darsh reveals Charmy’s truth

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha 18th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

The Episode starts with Shobit crying for Charmy. He falls down. Darsh comes to his room. Nandini shuts the door and cries. He asks why did you lock the door, open the door. She packs her bag. She sees Darsh’s pic and recalls his vows. Aapki nazron ne samjha….plays… She says I thought to see the world with you, to live happy, but I m leaving in seven days. She asks him to wait. She says if he can’t respect me, then I m enough for myself. Rajvi says I got a big car decorated beautifully and made reservation of a suite in another resort, Darsh and Nandini should go, I have planned another surprise for Shobit and Gunjan. Vipul laughs. Shobit hears Charmy’s recording again and cries. He says I should have not come in your life. He throws a glass in anger. Darsh comes there. Shobit coughs. Darsh hears him and goes to him. He asks are you here. Shobit says yes. Darsh asks are you fine, you are drinking, alone, you could have called me. Shobit says you don’t need this. Darsh hears Charmy’s voice on phone. He says I need to talk to you. Shobit asks what do you want to talk now, I had told you on the wedding night. Darsh asks what did you tell me.

Shobit drinks. He says I had told you…. The man comes and says Nandini wants to meet you outside the resort, she said its urgent. Darsh says tell her I m busy. He asks Shobit what did you tell me. Shobit says that I m happy. He thinks you forgot what I told you. Darsh thinks you will tolerate pain and not tell me, I promise I will bring you out of this situation soon. Shobit asks him to go, its urgent, Nandini is calling. Darsh thinks why is Nandini calling him, is she going back home, why do I feel bad, I wanted this.

The man comes to Nandini and says Darsh has called you outside the resort urgently. Nandini says I think he found a new way to trouble me, I have to scold him before leaving. She goes. Vipul says you asked them to come urgently, right. The man says yes. Vipul says Rajvi, they will be happy seeing your surprise. She smiles. Darsh calls out Nandini. Nandini asks why did you call me here. He asks did I call, you had sent that man to call me, why will I call you. She says you think I will have any interest to talk to you. He says I don’t want to talk to you, you locked the door and left me outside the room, how dare you, this is my family, don’t try to insult me.

Nandini says you always insulted me, you locked me in the bathroom, you made me have hot soup and didn’t let me sleep on the bed, you treated me like animals, Rajvi got fine, I will leave now, you got this car decorated, this won’t work. He asks what, you think I have time to waste on this, did you do this, maybe, you would have thought to sell the car and get money, you married me for money, I wish I could know it before that you are a gold digger. She throws the flowers and says I didn’t marry you for money, I m not greedy, take the word back. He says gold digger, I will always say this, its the truth. The family comes and looks on. Rajvi stops Vipul. Darsh says you have taken an advantage of my family. Nandini shouts enough.

Darsh says don’t shout, you ruined my life by marrying me, do you want to shout and scare my family, do you want money from them. Rakla and Nirali come. Darsh says you would have thought this. Nandini says I had thought a lot, but it doesn’t happen as we think, I used to thank Kanha that I got a loving husband, not rich, but I know that you will not understand anything, you made big promises when you married me, I was so foolish to fly on the clouds, you said respect will be more than love in our relation, I didn’t know you will break the promises after marriage, the way you hit Kalash, you splashed milk on my face in the rasam, I didn’t doubt you, I thought you really got tired, I didn’t know that you will get tired of me and our relation, you had done Shraddh of old Darsh, you did good, you aren’t my Darsh, you are someone else, I don’t know you.

Darsh says you think I m proud of what I did, who forced me to do this, who cheated me, who used me, who broke my heart, after Shamika, I thought to not marry, you trapped me cleverly, its my mistake, if you could risk life for a tv, how did I love such a materialistic girl. Namrata says this had to happen one day, I told you, these girls have an agenda to come here, are you happy now mom. Rajvi worries. Nandini says I didn’t risk life for tv, but for Bansuri’s happiness, I can risk my life for any dear one. Darsh says you mean you can destroy anyone’s life for your sister, I wish I met Charmy before marriage and got to know the truth. She asks what. He says Charmy told me everything about the condition you kept for marriage. Nandini and everyone get shocked. Rajvi thinks Shobit loved Charmy, why didn’t he tell me. Nandini says its a lie, Charmy lied to you. Darsh says you had kept this condition to Rajvi that you will marry me if Gunjan marries Shobit. They all get shocked.



Precap:

Darsh says you had ruined Shobit’s life for Bansuri’s happiness. Nandini says I don’t know about it. Rajvi says Nandini doesn’t know about it, Vanlata kept the condition to me and I accepted it. Nandini says I m leaving this house.

Update Credit to: Amena