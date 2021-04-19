Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha 19th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Darsh and Nandini’s romantic moment – TMT Updates

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha nineteenth April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

The Episode begins with Darsh and Nandini enjoying Dandiya on the track Udi udi jaye…performs…. Everybody dances alongside. Nandini helps Darsh within the dance. He smiles. She appears to be like at him and smiles. Mohan appears to be like at them and will get indignant. Gunjan sees Mohan hiding and thinks why did he come right here. She goes to him and asks him is his love for Nandini over, will it work if she marries Darsh. Shobit appears to be like for Gunjan. Gunjan says Rakla and your plan had failed, are you able to do one thing or not. He says belief me, Nandini will simply be mine. Shobit comes there to speak to Gunjan. She asks Mohan to go away. Mohan leaves.

Gunjan says Mohan is like my brother, he lives in our locality, I don’t have a behavior to cover issues. Shobit says sorry, I used to be in a relationship earlier than assembly you, its nothing like that, I’ve harm you, is there one thing that you could forgive me. She asks certain, will you do what I say. He says sure. She says then don’t you suppose a diamond ring will go well with my fingers. He says finished. She asks finished. He asks anything. She says sufficient for now. He will get Charmy’s name. He thanks Gunjan and goes. She laughs.

Nandini asks Gunjan to show her to put on a saree. Gunjan says its not a giant factor, it’s important to put on it in easy steps, that’s it. She goes. Nandini tries. Gunjan comes again and laughs seeing her. She asks Naveen and Bansuri to come back quick and see. Additionally they chortle. Gunjan jokes. Nandini cries. Naveen asks Gunjan to cease it. They go. Bansuri says cease crying, I’ll train you to put on a saree. Nandini removes the saree and goes out.

Jeweller will get rings for Gunjan. Gunjan asks the value and desires to purchase the expensive one. She says I m liking every thing expensive. She asks why are you on name all the time, did you get that lady’s message. He says no, bank card firm. She says advantageous. She asks the jeweller to point out a expensive one. He reveals her. Darsh is in his room. He units an alarm. Nandini knocks the window. He asks who. She asks him to open the window. He opens the window. He says you right here at the moment, what’s the necessity to come by window. She will get in. She says I can’t do that, I m scared. He asks what’s there to take stress. She says every thing is occurring for the primary time. He says you might be saying like I obtained married 4-5 instances, sit down, inform me, why are you fearful. She says I look dangerous in bridal costume, I gained’t are available in entrance of anybody. He says I perceive this stress. She says I don’t know sporting a saree, what’s going to occur say, groom is a hero, bride is a zero. He says you might be actually harassed, we have now to reduce it proper now. She asks how will we do it. He says mum obtained sarees for you, its in our cabinet, I’ll provide help to in preparing, I imply it. She asks however how.

He will get a saree from the cabinet. He says its pink, proper. She says sure. He says excellent, take this. She says I don’t know sporting a saree. He says I m right here to assist. Gunjan likes the diamond ring. She asks the value. He says simply over 3 lakhs. She likes the ring. She asks him to provide low cost. She reveals the ring to Shobit. She asks shall I take this. He nods and asks the jeweller to ship the invoice dwelling. Gunjan kisses him and smiles. He leaves.

Darsh helps Nandini to put on the saree. Nandini feels shy. Namrata comes there and appears on. She thinks why is Darsh falling in her entice, she isn’t deserving of him. She leaves. Darsh turns Nandini in direction of the mirror. She smiles. Darsh and Nandini get right into a second. He smiles. She appears to be like at him.

Darsh will get indignant and shouts its not actual, I m blind, it doesn’t imply that everybody cheats me. He takes her dwelling. He shouts on her household and says somebody changed the actual kamarbandh with pretend one, after I get to comprehend it, I can’t depart that individual.

