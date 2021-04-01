Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha 1st April 2021 Written update: Darsh misunderstands Nandini – Tellyexpress

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha 1st April 2021 Written Update on TellyExpress.com
Today’s episode starts with Rajvi asking Bansuri to understand. Vanlata throw coins on Rajvi and ask her to collect the coins and leave as she will not give Nandini. Rajvi recall how she insulted Vanlata. She cry as says after so long Darsh liked some girl but she is helpless to get him get Nandini. Bansuri think if she is doing wrong by not supporting Rajvi. Rajvi cry and regret for not able to bring Nandini to Darsh. Darsh call Rajvi and ask her if she is not angry on Nandini anymore. Rajvi says no and cry. Here, Bansuri ask Vanlata why she plot against Rajvi. Vanlata scold Bansuri and ask her to stop supporting her sister and think about her as Rajvi insulted her too. She says Rajvi called her beggar. Vanlata think she won’t let Nandini marry rich people. Nandini come and confront Vanlata about sending Tosha and framing her and Gunn too.
Vanlata think she is exposed but it is good Naveen didn’t learned about it. She confess in front of Nandini and Bansuri that she is behind sending Tosha and supporting Anuradha. Naveen come back and over hear Vanlata’s talk. He regret and gets angry giving Gunn’s responsibility to Vanlata. Gunn come back and Naveen get angry on former too. Later, Gunn reveal to Naveen and says to avenge Rakla now she will marry millionaire. Naveen breaks his tie with Vanlata. Here, Darsh think to call Nandini. He hangs up the call. There, Bansuri and Nandini share a talk. Bansuri worry if Nandini likes Darsh. Something falls in Nandini’s eye and she cry in pain. Bansuri says to Nandini for two minutes she can’t bear darkness than how she will spend whole life with a person who can’t see. Nandini ask Bansuri how she learned that she is thinking about Darsh. She ask Bansuri if it is written on her face. Bansuri say to Nandini that wedding is something where groom vow to take care of his partner. Nandini says Darsh is very good and way better than normal people. Darsh come and over hear Nandini’s talk where she quote Darsh is matchless for her. Darsh misunderstand Nandini and says he can’t bring darkness in Nandini’s colourful life. He leave the place. Nandini continue and says to Bansuri, Darsh is rich and will not say yes to marry her. Bansuri tell to Nandini about Rajvi’s proposal. Nandini gets shocked.
Other side, Naveen avoid Vanlata. Vanlata vow to bring millionaire for Gunn. She further meet Rajvi and tell to her that she is ready for Nandini and Darsh’s alliance with a condition applied. Rajvi stands shocked. (Episode Ends)
Precap: Rajvi begs in front of Shobhit.
