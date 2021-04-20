Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha 20th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Darsh catches Gunjan red-handed – TMT updates

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha twentieth April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

The Episode begins with Darsh says saree is completed, now jewelry, proper, you give me jewelry, I’ll make you put on it, okay, bangles first. He makes her put on the jewelry. Aapki nazron….performs…. She offers him all of the jewelry one after the other. He takes the kamarbandh. He checks it and will get indignant. She asks what occurred. He says its not actual gold, its faux. She will get shocked. She says this could’t occur, your loved ones purchased this. He says I m allergic to synthetic jewelry, see the rash. She says how can this occur. He says I can’t see, it doesn’t imply that everybody has license to cheat me, sure, I m blind, however I m not a idiot, include me. Naveen asks Shobit to have a cup of tea. Shobit says no, I’ve some work. Darsh and Nandini come there. Naveen asks is all the pieces superb. Darsh says this kamarbandh is faux. He throws it on the ground. He says somebody changed the true kamarbandh by faux one. Naveen asks how can this occur.

Shobit asks how have you learnt its faux. Darsh asks received’t I do know it, have a look at my arms, I m allergic to synthetic jewelry, see the rashes. Nandini asks who can do that. Darsh says I don’t know, that particular person received’t get saved. He asks the place is the jewelry which my household gifted Nandini, get it right here, who is aware of what’s lacking. Nandini says its in cabinet. Gunjan goes there. Naveen says its in Baa’s cabinet, nobody touches it. Darsh asks are you certain. Naveen says sure. Darsh hears a sound and takes a fruit knife in hand. He throws it on the cabinet. Gunjan shouts. All of them go to see Gunjan. They see Gunjan with the kamarbandh. Naveen says you could have the kamarbandh. Darsh leaves. Naveen drags Gunjan exterior. He apologizes to Darsh. Darsh asks what was the necessity to steal. Naveen says reply him, he’s asking one thing, you might be displaying your true colors, what can be our respect. Gunjan says Nandini was getting all the pieces, I didn’t get any jewelry, why did they get partial in the direction of me, as a result of Shobit is youthful. Shobit asks what’s this nonsense, it’s best to have requested for it, that is an excessive amount of to switch actual with faux. Naveen says forgive her, I’ll beat her, Nandini received’t say in between, take away all of the jewelry, I’ll tie her black thread and make her sit in mandap. Gunjan says sorry.

Naveen asks her to apologize to them. Gunjan says sorry, I even have my desires, I would like respect as Nandini will get. Shobit says sufficient, nobody did partiality with you, by no means discuss on this tone in entrance of Darsh. Darsh asks Gunjan to maintain the kamarbandh, he’ll make new one for Nandini. Nandini says no want, I don’t put on all this, if Gunjan needs something from my jewelry, she will take it. Darsh says you don’t must ask for something, you’ll be Rawals’ bahu, Shobit’s spouse, we’ll fulfill your each want, Shobit is my life, in the event you break his coronary heart, then I cannot go away you, whoever brings tears in his life, I’ll fill tears in that particular person’s life, I swear on that. Shobit cries. Darsh says you cheated me, you don’t worth my religion, you don’t worth me. Shobit says dad is looking me, mother goes to return, lets go. Darsh asks do you actually need to marry Gunjan or not, inform me. Shobit says after all. He thinks if the reality comes out that I m marrying Gunjan for Darsh and Nandini’s alliance, don’t know what’s going to he do. He says Gunjan could be jealous, nothing else, like I used to get jealous of you in childhood, lets go dwelling, mother is coming. They go away.

Its morning, Nandini thinks of Darsh’s anger. She checks present she thinks how did Darsh’s present come right here. She reads the letter. She reads that Darsh needed to have a vacation spot wedding ceremony in Goa, Comfortable Goa wedding ceremony. She sees the Goa pics. She says Rajvi could be going dwelling from ashram now. She calls Rajvi. Rajvi is on the way in which. She solutions Nandini’s name. She asks her to not name her Malkin. Nandini asks what shall I name you. Rajvi says you name me MIL, mother-in-law. Nandini says milk, no, I imply mil. Rajvi says sorry, I couldn’t are available sangeet, Parul advised me that you simply made Darsh play Nandini. Nandini says I needed to ask one thing, does Darsh needed to have his wedding ceremony in Goa. Rajvi says sure. Nandini says he’ll nonetheless have this want, I advised my needs to you, I didn’t consider his want. Rajvi says don’t fear, we will change the marriage venue if you would like, we’ve got a resort in Goa, you needed to handle bills for marriage, you possibly can spend it there. Nandini says thanks, it’s going to work. Rajvi says so vacation spot wedding ceremony, I’ll discuss later, I additionally really feel fortunate to get you, welcome to the household, Nandini. Nandini thanks MIL and disconnects the decision. She says Darsh will smile after figuring out this.



Rajvi stumbles. The sindoor falls down. Rajvi worries by the abshagun. Rakla applies haldi to Nandini and says your marriage received’t occur. She will get shocked.

