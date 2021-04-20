LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha 20th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Salesman Fools Darsh

Avatar
By
Posted on
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha 20th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Salesman Fools Darsh



The all-new episode of Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha begins with Darsh has been completed with Saree and going for jewelry. He says that he’s going to make her jewelry and begins with bangles. Later, she provides all of the jewelry to Darsh one after the other. Darsh then takes the waistband, however as he takes it in his hand he fumes. She asks what occurred, he says that the salesperson fools us as it’s not actual gold Nandini obtained shocked listening to this. She says however this jewelry has introduced by your loved ones.

Darsh then reveals her rashes and says that he’s allergic to the pretend jewelry. Darsh says that I’m blind however not a dumb particular person. Darsh and Nandini go to Naveen’s home and he asks if every part goes high quality. Darsh tells him that this waistband is synthetic and throws it on the ground. Darsh additional says that somebody replaces this with the unique. Naveen says that it’s inconceivable. Shobit asks whenever you got here to know that it’s pretend.

He reveals his rashes to him and says that I’m allergic to pretend jewelry. Darsh then asks Naveen about the remainder of the ornaments, he says that has stored into the almirah. In the meantime, Darsh overhears a sound and throw a knife in the identical path. Gunjan screams. All of them go to see Gunjan and see Gunjan together with the waistband. Naveen pulls out Gunjan exterior and apologises to Darsh.

Darsh asks what made you steal this waistband. Gunjan replies that she has completed all this due to jealousy. She says that Nandini is getting every part and I’m empty-handed right here that’s the reason I did this. Naveen asks Gunjan to pardon Darsh and she or he did the identical. She additional says that she additionally has her desires. Gunjan says that she needs to respect Nandini as properly. However in between Shobut asks her to cease all of her drama.

Darsh tells Gunjan you could maintain the Waistband as he’ll buy one other one for Nandini however Nandini says that no want for this as she isn’t a lot keen on all this jewelry stuff. Darsh then says Gunjan that you’re our Bahu and your want is our first precedence however bear in mind to not harm Shobit it might be unfavourable to you. You possibly can seize the entire episode at 6 PM on Star Plus as we speak and keep within the loop with Social Telecast for Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha written replace.


Earlier articleMolkki At present’s twentieth April 2021 Replace Written Episode: Purvi Plans To Depart Virender

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
39
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
35
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
34
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
32
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
31
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
The Internet of things The Internet of things
31
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
30
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
29
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
29
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
28
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top