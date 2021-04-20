Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha 20th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Salesman Fools Darsh







The all-new episode of Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha begins with Darsh has been completed with Saree and going for jewelry. He says that he’s going to make her jewelry and begins with bangles. Later, she provides all of the jewelry to Darsh one after the other. Darsh then takes the waistband, however as he takes it in his hand he fumes. She asks what occurred, he says that the salesperson fools us as it’s not actual gold Nandini obtained shocked listening to this. She says however this jewelry has introduced by your loved ones.

Darsh then reveals her rashes and says that he’s allergic to the pretend jewelry. Darsh says that I’m blind however not a dumb particular person. Darsh and Nandini go to Naveen’s home and he asks if every part goes high quality. Darsh tells him that this waistband is synthetic and throws it on the ground. Darsh additional says that somebody replaces this with the unique. Naveen says that it’s inconceivable. Shobit asks whenever you got here to know that it’s pretend.

He reveals his rashes to him and says that I’m allergic to pretend jewelry. Darsh then asks Naveen about the remainder of the ornaments, he says that has stored into the almirah. In the meantime, Darsh overhears a sound and throw a knife in the identical path. Gunjan screams. All of them go to see Gunjan and see Gunjan together with the waistband. Naveen pulls out Gunjan exterior and apologises to Darsh.

Darsh asks what made you steal this waistband. Gunjan replies that she has completed all this due to jealousy. She says that Nandini is getting every part and I’m empty-handed right here that’s the reason I did this. Naveen asks Gunjan to pardon Darsh and she or he did the identical. She additional says that she additionally has her desires. Gunjan says that she needs to respect Nandini as properly. However in between Shobut asks her to cease all of her drama.

Darsh tells Gunjan you could maintain the Waistband as he’ll buy one other one for Nandini however Nandini says that no want for this as she isn’t a lot keen on all this jewelry stuff. Darsh then says Gunjan that you’re our Bahu and your want is our first precedence however bear in mind to not harm Shobit it might be unfavourable to you. You possibly can seize the entire episode at 6 PM on Star Plus as we speak and keep within the loop with Social Telecast for Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha written replace.