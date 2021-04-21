Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha 21st April 2021 Written Episode Update • TMT Serial Update

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha twenty first April 2021 Written Episode Replace, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha twenty first April 2021 Episode begins with everybody coming to Goa. Vanlata and Gunjan speak about stopping Nandini’s marriage. Vanlata says you’ll be ruling right here. Rajvi welcomes them. Shobit asks did you get bother to find the resort. Gunjan says no. Rajvi says I informed you to not see the woman earlier than marriage. Shobit says sorry, I’ll take the luggage. Rajvi says I obtained one thing for you. Gunjan asks what’s the necessity to get extra jewelry, you gave quite a bit. Rajvi says its sindoor. Gunjan says I had prayed that my Saas loves me like mum, as a result of I don’t have a mum. Rajvi says don’t say this, Rukmani sindoor has power, your relation can be unbreakable. She will get sindoor containers. One field falls down. Rajvi says I took this sindoor for Nandini, how did this fall down, its a giant abshagun. She goes. Nandini says its a very good place.

Gunjan says sure, she simply needed to get sindoor, why is she taking time. Rajvi comes and provides them sindoor. She says our id is from our tradition, I by no means forgot this, you additionally don’t neglect this, go and prepare now. Rajvi says I do know you wish to meet Darsh, don’t meet him until marriage. She thinks I had divided the sindoor from the identical field, I hope there isn’t any drawback in Darsh and Nandini’s lives. Nandini says I m scared to name Darsh. She will get his name. She chants mantras to alleviate his anger. He asks are you alright. She says I used to be saying this mantra to alleviate your anger. He says I m sorry, I needed to ask for forgiveness personally, however Parul mentioned we are able to’t meet, my temper is best now. She says don’t ask for forgiveness, it was Gunjan’s mistake. He says you’re an unromantic woman. She says I m very romantic. He asks are you able to give me kisses on name. She says I can actually… He asks what. Parul involves name him for haldi.

Nandini says in case you shout on me like yesterday, then I’ll cry, I m not daring, I m a coward, I don’t need scary motion pictures, you scold me in low tone. He says I belief you a large number, we can be a boring couple, we may have no issues. She says don’t say that, it is going to make our relation catch unhealthy sight. He says I’ll await what you mentioned simply now. She smiles. Aapki nazron…performs…

Darsh and Shobit sit for haldi. Rajvi and Namrata argue. Parul asks Rajvi to neglect all the things, they’ll go and apply haldi to the ladies. Rajvi says I can’t apply haldi to the brides. Parul says Nirali and I’ll go. Namrata applies haldi to her brothers. Darsh asks Shobit why is he so silent. He says our lives can be stunning after marriage, did you are feeling unhealthy of my offended response, sorry, I belief your alternative, Gunjan can be good. Shobit will get a name. The person says I went to your house to ship the ring, so I delivered it at your fiancee’s home.

Shobit thinks the place did he ship the ring. Charmy will get the diamond ring. She says he’s behaving bizarre, he despatched diamond ring and didn’t inform me about Darsh’s wedding ceremony in Goa, now I’ve come to Goa, I’ll see the place he goes, he’s hiding issues as if its his personal marriage. Bansuri and Vanlata welcome Parul. Vanlata says I’ve made plan to vanish Nandini. Gunjan smiles. Nandini talks to Parul. Rakla comes sporting a salwar go well with. He applies haldi to Nandini. He says you may apply haldi, your marriage gained’t occur. Nandini will get shocked. Parul asks what occurred. Nandini says nothing. Rakla goes. Nandini thinks who can it’s, it was a person’s voice.

Rakla goes away and removes the dupatta. He says I’ll cease your marriage, then Gunjan’s marriage may even break. Nandini worries. Bansuri hugs her. Nandini says now I’ve to cry with you. She cheers up Bansuri. They get emotional. Bansuri hugs her. They cry. Nandini says I m not going to date. Vanlata calls Bansuri. Bansuri goes.



Precap:



Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha twenty second April 2021 twenty first April 2021 Written Episode Replace Precap:Gunjan asks are you Shobit’s ex girlfriend. Charmy says we didn’t have any breakup, I gained’t let this marriage occur. Nandini seems on. Vanlata says I’ll deal with Charmy.