Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha 22nd April 2021 Written Episode Update: Mohan kidnaps Nandini – TMT Updates

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha twenty second April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace

The Episode begins with Gunjan seeing Charmy coming. Charmy says we met on the present store, are you from Nandini’s facet. She will get shocked seeing Shobit weds Gunjan. She asks what’s all this, who’s Gunjan. Gunjan says its me, can’t you see the bridal glow on my face, have you learnt Shobit. Charmy asks what’s taking place right this moment, how can he marry another person. Gunjan says oh, are you his ex GF, he had a breakup. Charmy says we didn’t have any breakup, it could’t occur, I gained’t let this marriage occur, how can he marry somebody. She calls Shobit and says he has made it a joke, I gained’t let this marriage occur. She goes. Gunjan says Charmy and Shobit have been in a relation, she’s going to break my marriage. Vanlata says no, if I can get Nandini kidnapped, then I could make Charmy away as nicely, none can cease your marriage. Nandini comes. She says sorry, I wasn’t getting the dupatta, why are you apprehensive. Vanlata says automobile is ready for you, go to parlor and are available. Nandini and Gunjan go away.

Nandini and Gunjan prepare. Gunjan asks her to go and sit within the automobile, she’s going to come. Nandini goes. Gunjan messages somebody. Nandini says I’ll sit within the automobile. Driver takes her. The precise driver says that is our automobile, in whose automobile did Nandini go away. Nandini asks driver to attend, Gunjan will come. She asks who’re you, cease the automobile. Mohan appears at her. She says Mopit. He says I gained’t let your marriage occur with Darsh. She says cease the automobile, else I’ll soar down. He says wealthy folks don’t worth us, they’ll make you a maid, in case you marry me, I’ll make you a queen. She asks are you mad, cease the automobile. He says nobody will take heed to you. She says I’ll name Naveen.

Naveen welcomes Rawal household. Vipul asks Namrata to not do something fallacious. Darsh says we have now left our freedom behind. Everybody smiles. Bansuri wards off dangerous sight from Darsh and Shobit. Naveen doesn’t examine the calls. Mohan scolds Nandini and asks for her telephone. She says it’s important to pay an enormous value for this. Vanlata will get a cash notice garland for Shobit. He stops her and says Darsh is elder, welcome him first. Namrata taunts Vanlata. Vipul asks her to cease it. Vanlata welcomes Darsh and says sorry. Rajvi says Darsh and Nandini’s rasams will occur first, Nandini is the elder bahu.

Nandini bites Mohan’s hand. Bansuri says there’s a rasam to tug the nostril. Chetan asks her to attempt. He strikes Darsh away. Bansuri pulls Darsh and Shobit’s nostril. Bansuri says I m Darsh’s sister-in-law, I can ask for a nek. Vipul asks Darsh to offer the nek. Bansuri says not cash, what I m going to ask one thing that’s extra beneficial, you’ll get Nandini house for pagphere, can she keep in Maayka for yet another day. Darsh says no approach, this isn’t potential. Everybody laughs. Parul says Darsh can’t dwell with out Nandini. Mohan says it’s important to spend life with me, don’t dare to speak to anybody. Nandini says Mopit is kidnapping me. Vanlata disconnects the decision. She deletes the decision log and switches off the telephone. Mohan takes her telephone and switches off. Nandini says let me go, Darsh would have reached there, let me go.

Vanlata says now Nandini can by no means are available your approach. Darsh asks Shobit about Nandini. Shobit says she didn’t come, wait. Darsh says I m simply asking. Shobit thinks I m doing fallacious with Charmy, I ought to inform Darsh. Rajvi comes and says you each look pretty. She talks to Darsh and laughs. Shobit thinks Darsh can by no means see his marriage pics, he can by no means see Nandini’s face due to me, I m nonetheless considering of myself. He cries. Nandini says cease the automobile. She catches Mohan’s neck and says cease the automobile. He pushes her. She will get damage. She says Darsh could be ready for me. She faints. Mohan worries. Vanlata asks about Charmy. Rakla says I had locked her within the room, don’t fear. Rajvi comes and asks did you see Nandini.

Nandini is tied up someplace. Mohan says I made this mangalsutra for you, you need to have agreed to me earlier than. Nandini will get shocked. Mohan forces her to marry him.

