Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha 23rd April 2021 Written Episode Update: Darsh awaits Nandini – TMT Updates

The Episode begins with Rajvi asking for Nandini. Vanlata says each the brides went for make up. Rakla asks how is the preparation. Rajvi says excellent. Vanlata asks will Nandini come again. Rakla says no, I’ve advised Mopit to watch out. Rakla goes and sees Darsh on the stage. Nandini is tied up someplace. Mohan comes. He says as soon as we get married, you’ll be able to vent your anger on me. He asks her to not shout, else he feels harm, its higher to marry me than changing into a maid within the wealthy household. Nandini struggles to get free. Darsh asks why didn’t Nandini and Gunjan come. Shobit says no. Naveen will get Gunjan there. Rajvi asks the place is Nandini. He says she is going to include Bansuri. He makes Gunjan sit within the mandap. Darsh thinks of Nandini. He thinks she could be wanting good in bridal put on, I want I may see her. Bansuri involves Naveen and says Nandini isn’t in her room. Naveen and everybody get shocked listening to this. Bansuri says I didn’t discover her wherever. Naveen asks the place did she go, inform me. Rajvi and Darsh ask the place is Nandini. Bansuri says I didn’t discover her wherever within the lodge. Rajvi asks what do you imply. Darsh says you all are taking part in a prank, don’t do that, the place is Nandini. Bansuri says I m not joking, she isn’t right here. Darsh asks did you test nicely, she will be able to’t disappear on her marriage.

Naveen says don’t fear, Gunjan come right here and inform me the place is Nandini. Gunjan says I don’t know, her make-up was carried out, she left earlier than me. Vipul calls the motive force and asks the place is Nandini. Driver says she left in different automobile, it wasn’t our automobile. Vipul asks how. Driver says I attempted to cease her, however she didn’t cease. Rajvi asks why would she go in different automobile. Namrata says you don’t perceive it now, you gave all of the jewelry to her, she has run away. The woman taunts Darsh and asks who will marry him now, Nandini has stolen the jewelry and left. Rajvi says you all are saying this. Darsh says I can really feel it, she is in hassle. Company depart. Rajvi asks Namrata to not say that, Nandini can’t cheat, she can be like her daughter, we should always name police. Darsh says we will’t look ahead to police, I m going to search out her. He falls down. Everybody holds him. He says I m high-quality, let me go, she is in hassle, how can I sit right here, she got here right here to Goa for my sake, I can’t forgive myself if something occurs to her. Vipul says Chetan and I’ll go and discover her. Shobit says I’ll go along with Darsh. Rajvi says no. Darsh says I really like her…

Gunjan thinks what is going to occur of my marriage if Shobit goes. Darsh says I’ve to go. Rajvi says cease for my sake. Mohan reveals the mangalsutra and says I needed to make you put on it with love, you need to have agreed, else I might haven’t pressured you. Nandini frees her hand and prays. She throws the plate on his face. She tries to run away. Mohan runs after her. Gunjan says if marriage doesn’t occur in mahurat, will something go incorrect, what’s my mistake that Nandini isn’t right here. Naveen says let her come. He sees Rakla smiling. He says all of us are ready for Nandini, mahurat is passing, it is going to be abshagun if marriage occurs after mahurat, can we preserve Gunjan and Shobit’s marriage. Rajvi asks what are you saying, I’ve two sons, their marriage will occur collectively in a single mandap. Naveen says you’re proper, however marriage ought to occur in mahurat, you’re wealthy folks, you don’t imagine it, we’re odd folks, I encourage you. Shobit says no marriage will occur till Nandini comes, Darsh and I’ll sit within the mandap collectively.

Naveen says don’t cease the wedding. Darsh says Shobit, Naveen isn’t incorrect, my marriage has stopped, it doesn’t imply that your marriage additionally stops, Shobit and Gunjan’s marriage will occur in mahurat. Shobit says no means, I’ll ship in mandap with you. Rajvi says sure, Vipul and Chetan aren’t right here, marriage won’t occur now. Darsh says please perceive, Shobit go. Shobit says no, I can’t go, you scold me. Darsh says it doesn’t matter. Shobit asks why shall I marry in case you aren’t marrying, I used to be marrying simply because… Rajvi worries. Namrata says Nandini has come. Everybody smiles. Darsh says we have been so tensed. Parul, Vipul and Chetan come again. Namrata says Nandini forgot the resort identify, I acquired her right here. She asks them to return for marriage. Darsh says you have been going to offer me a coronary heart assault, are you high-quality. He goes to her. Namrata holds her and asks Darsh to return, mahurat is passing. Darsh asks Shobit will he sit in mandap now. Gunjan thinks I ought to haven’t trusted Mopit, the plan failed. Shobit thinks there isn’t a scope to look again, I’ve to do that for Darsh’s happiness.



Precap:

Darsh says she isn’t Nandini. Mohan forces Nandini to marry.

