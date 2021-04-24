Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha 24th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Nandini Returns to Darsh – TMT Updates

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha twenty fourth April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

The Episode begins with Darsh speaking to Nandini. Gunjan thinks how did Nandini attain right here. Nandini tries to run. Mohan involves her. He catches her and says you aren’t ashamed to cheat your can be husband. She says depart me, if Darsh learns, then he won’t ever forgive you. He says shut up, he can’t do something to me, include me. Darsh thinks of Nandini. He asks what occurred Nandini, is the whole lot wonderful, I m additionally nervous. Gunjan asks Shobit are you wonderful. He says sure. She says I m very completely satisfied. She thinks I had thought to rule alone. Rajvi says I knew it, you’ll settle for Nandini some day, none is healthier than her for Darsh. Namrata says Darsh’s happiness is most imp for me. Mohan lights the havan kund and makes Nandini put on garland. He says you determine to marry by love or drive. Rakla goes and calls Mohan. Nandini throws Mohan’s cellphone.

Rakla calls Vanlata and says don’t come right here, Mohan isn’t answering, he could come and inform our fact, discover him, cease him there. Mohan forces Nandini and says I’ll take spherical with you right this moment, come. He says hearken to me, we now have to take 6 rounds extra. He takes rounds together with her. Pandit asks the {couples} to face for the rounds. Darsh thinks of Nandini. Namrata hopes the reality doesn’t come out. Darsh asks Rajvi can I inform my guarantees myself. Rajvi smiles and says wow, I didn’t know my son is so romantic. Darsh forwards his hand to Nandini. The bride holds his hand. He senses and shouts who’re you. Everybody seems to be on. Darsh says she isn’t Nandini. Everyone seems to be shocked. Mohan says marriage occurs after 4 rounds, as soon as marriage occurs, I’ll fill sindoor in your maang. Nandini kicks the kerosene can. The fireplace catches up. Mohan falls away. He scolds Nandini.

He says in the event you can’t be mine, then you possibly can’t be of anybody else. He sees the fireplace and drags her. She pushes him away. Rajvi asks what. Darsh says she isn’t Nandini. Darsh says I can sense it, you already know my senses are robust. He shouts you aren’t Nandini. Shobit says say one thing Nandini. Darsh shouts the place is Nandini. Rajvi asks what occurred, why are you saying this. Darsh says I can contact and say, she isn’t Nandini. Darsh asks the place is Nandini, what did you do together with her, who’re you. He lifts the bride’s ghunghat. Nandini comes there and calls him out. Everybody turns and sees Nandini. Nandini recollects pushing Mohan and operating away. Mohan says I can’t depart you. She runs. FB ends. Bansuri hugs Nandini and asks are you wonderful. Shobit takes Darsh to Nandini. Darsh holds Nandini’s fingers. Rakla and Gunjan fear. Darsh asks the place have been you Nandini, are you wonderful. Rajvi lifts the bride’s ghunghat and sees Shamika. They get shocked.



Precap:

Shamika says Namrata mentioned Nandini cheated Darsh and ran away. Namrata says Nandini is marrying Darsh for cash, its clear, so she had run away.

