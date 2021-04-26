Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha 26th April 2021 Written Episode Update • TMT Serial Update

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha twenty sixth April 2021 Written Episode Replace, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha twenty sixth April 2021 Episode begins with Rajvi getting shocked seeing Shamika. She says Shamika… how dare you make enjoyable of my son’s marriage, you thought you’ll take Nandini’s place. Shobit says I can’t imagine this, you disappeared Nandini to marry Darsh. Shamika says no, I m not a prison, its my mistake that I really like Darsh, Namrata advised me that Nandini cheated him and ran away, I used to be attempting to save lots of him from a heartbreak. Namrata says sure, I did all this. Darsh asks how dare you do that. Namrata says I can’t see you frightened and damage due to this woman, I knew you’ll hate me, however that’s okay, Shamika is divorced now, perhaps you don’t know that, as a result of she nonetheless loves you numerous, she isn’t capable of neglect you, everyone knows that you simply each have been good for one another.

Rajvi asks since when did you intend all this. Shamika says no, I got here to Goa to fulfill Darsh as soon as, Namrata met me exterior the resort and… Namrata says I don’t like Nandini in any respect, when she had run away with the jewelry, I used to be certain that she is marrying Darsh for cash, I believe Shamika and Darsh are good for one another, I did what I felt proper. She recollects assembly Shamika and requesting her, Darsh is ready within the mandap, if he harms himself due to Nandini’s cheat. She says I do know you like Darsh rather a lot, that is the one solution to save his life, you guys have been completely satisfied collectively, you might have an opportunity to remain completely satisfied. Shamika recollects Darsh. She says if that is the best way to rectify my mistake then… Namrata says thanks. Shamika asks if Nandini comes again. Namrata says she is a gold digger, she had run away with the jewelry. FB ends.

Namrata says I didn’t take the choice alone, I took everybody’s permission. Rajvi asks whose permission. Namrata recollects speaking to Vipul, Chetan and Parul. She says Nandini has run away with jewelry. Chetan says she is correct. Parul says its not proper to cheat Rajvi and Darsh. Vipul says I don’t discover this proper, if we get Shamika and Darsh married, he might get upset together with her. Namrata says Shamika stated she will be able to tolerate his hatred, however not his insult, she is able to sit within the mandap. FB ends. Rajvi asks how did you all determine it, I’ve first relation with Darsh, simply Darsh or I can determine on his life. Shobit says dad, we by no means had secrets and techniques, why didn’t you inform me. Dada ji scolds them.

Namrata asks Darsh to grasp her. Darsh shouts shut up, I’ll increase hand now. Namrata says sorry. Shamika additionally apologizes. Darsh asks who’re you to me that you simply fear for me. Shamika says as a result of I nonetheless love you Darsh. Nandini says our marriage didn’t occur, chances are you’ll change your resolution if you would like, when you like Shamika, then I’ll go away from right here immediately. Rajvi asks what are you saying, there’s nothing like that to choose. Bansuri says don’t assume so, I do know you like Darsh rather a lot. Darsh says Namrata, you assume Shamika is ideal for me, its mistaken, she left me after I wanted her probably the most, she got here right here to pity me, she thinks I’ll neglect all of the previous wounds, life doesn’t give second possibilities, Shamika, you possibly can see it proper, have a look at Nandini, she doesn’t have cash, however she is good, she is healthier than you, I can’t see her, however we do perceive one another. He solutions Shamika.

He says mother is correct, simply I’ve the precise to determine who is ideal for my life, I’ve made Nandini part of my happiness, darkness and soul. Nandini smiles. Shamika leaves. Rajvi scolds Namrata. She says Darsh’s life would have gotten ruined. Namrata says ask this woman what was she doing, the place was she, with whom. She asks Nandini to say with whom was she. Nandini says our locality man Mopit forcefully took me. Naveen asks what, is he right here, how dare he contact my home girls. Rakla worries. Nandini says I didn’t know Mopit was such a person, I didn’t know that he has such emotions for me in his coronary heart, he used to come back residence to take the milk. Namrata asks didn’t you recognize you had a lover. Bansuri says he used to come back, I didn’t know he had a purpose. Namrata says it means they’ve some affair, he was of your class, proper, however you didn’t know that Nandini will get an enormous lottery. Darsh shouts cease it.

Namrata asks Nandini if she bought married, who is aware of. Naveen stops her and says you must have known as me. Nandini says I had known as you a lot instances, Mopit snatched my cellphone. Naveen says my cellphone is off. Namrata says you stated his cellphone was ringing. Nandini says you might be blaming me that I advert come away by my want, that I m mendacity. Namrata says sure. She asks Rajvi to ask Nandini, her character is… Rajvi shouts minimize it, she is my could be bahu, your Bhabhi, you be taught to speak to her with respect, you possibly can’t ask something, why will we query Nandini, simply because she is poor, or she is a woman, have a look at her state, some man had compelled her, we should always wipe her tears, we must be ashamed, we should always query that man who tried to drive her, you all know Nandini, why don’t you say something in her help. She says I agree that the man was round Nandini’s home, what about Nandini’s character. She asks Naveen can’t he imagine Nandini, he ought to belief her. She says when you assume that Saas ought to query bahu, then I don’t need to turn out to be such Saas. Nandini seems on.



Rajvi asks pandit to start out. The {couples} take the marriage rounds. Namrata seems on angrily. Dada ji stops Rajvi.