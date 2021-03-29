ENTERTAINMENT

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha 29th March 2021 Written Update Today Twist – firstpostofindia

Aapki nazron ne samjha
Aapki nazron ne samjha

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha 29th March 2021 Episode Written Update Serial By Star Plus. Read Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha 29 March 2021 (29/03/2021) Written Updates With firstpostofindia.com

Summary Main Story: Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Main Story Still Has To Come Please Hold On with us…

Newscast Live Days: Monday To Saturday

Current Begin Update: 29th March 2021:(29/03/2021)

Read Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha 29 March 2021 Written Episode update on Our Official site Firstpostofindia.com. Now, Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha 29th March 2021 Written Episode Update Starts with Shobhit tells to Darsh he is additionally glad that after so long he spilled his guts and told about his decision.

He tells after so long he didn’t tell about Rajvi’s decision. Darsh gets disturbed. Shobhit speaks to Darsh that why he is dismal. Darsh speaks he can’t share about his inclination with Nandini.

He tells he is visually impaired and can’t fill haziness in Nandini’s life as well. Shobhit feels remorseful and reviews about the mishap. He cries and speaks in that mishap it would have been acceptable if in his place he would have lost his sight. Darsh requests Shobhit not to cry as his romantic tale was short live. There, Rajvi requests Shamika called her. Shamika speaks whatever she has finished with them, she feels remorseful to confront them.

Rajvi requests Shamika for what valid reason she is here. Shamika educates to Rajvi regarding her gathering with Nandini and Darsh. She speaks to Rajvi that Nandini is an ideal counterpart for Darsh as she thinks about the last typical. Shamika speaks she thought little of Darsh however Nandini is unique.

She advises to Rajvi how Nandini continued inspiring Darsh all through. Shamika tells her conscience separated her from Darsh yet now she don’t have a decent life. Rajvi speaks to Shamika that Darsh and Nandini needn’t bother with her endorsement. On the opposite side, Shobhit lament and offer with Charmi that he never understood that his one misstep would divert Darsh’s joy.

Charmi cheers up Shobhit. She requests that he praise his birthday going all out. Charmi speaks to Shobhit that he is adorable hence she love him. Ahead, Nandini reviews about Shamika and speaks Darsh’s decision is acceptable. She speaks Shamika has great tallness.

Nandini watches herself in the mirror and tells she also can look great if do cosmetics. She applies lipstick. Bansuri fight against eminent loss. The next morning, Shobhit requests Rajvi not to break Darsh’s collusion with Nandini’s requests he has begun cherishing her.

Next-Day Show Update: Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha 30th March 2021 Written Update

