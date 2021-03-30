Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha 30th March 2021 Written Update in Hindi – Sandeep Jakhar News

Today’s episode begins with the philosopher crying and pleading with God and saying that once he wants to see Nandini. Darsh says that due to his inability he could not see what Nandini looks like. He cries and says that he cannot see. Darsha asks Ishwara if he can give her eye back for two minutes. He only asks for two minutes as he wants to see Nandini.
Darsha says that in three years she has never felt this helpless. He regrets and says that he has not met with an accident. Shobhit ignores Varsha and weeps. He says that he wishes the same and accuses himself of a philosophical position.
, Nirali cries and throws Parul out of the house. She tells Rakla that Varsha supports her. Nirali worries if her parents will tear them apart. Rakla consolation nirali. He feels that Nirali’s father is a jeweler and he married her for money. Gunnie beating Nirali.
Rakla confronts Gunn. He tells her that Nirali’s father is rich and that she gets nothing by marrying him. Ganna asks Rakla if money is everything. Rakla says yes. Gunn tells Rakla that he was insulted by her and not that he would marry a rich person.
On the other hand, Rawal celebrates Shobhit’s birthday. Shobhit comes to know that Rajvi has made sweets for her. Varsha asks Shobhit what he wants on the occasion of birthday. Charmi asks Shobhit to talk to her mother about her marriage. Shobhit asks Darsh that he will give what he asks for.
Varsha asks Shobhit to tell her. Shobhit asks Nandini to confess her feelings. Darsh was shocked. Charmy gets upset.
Bansuri is happy to see the pot there. Nandini asks Bansuri why she is smiling. Bansuri says as Naveen brought it for him. She says when someone likes their small gestures very much. Nandini remembers how she keeps supporting Darsha. She falls for his feelings.
Meanwhile, Nandini gets a call from Darsha. Darsha asks Nandini to meet her. Further, Darsh plans to give Nandini a clean chit on Tosha’s play. He threatened Mrs. Patel. Mrs. Patel confesses that she sends Tosha to Rawal so that Rajavi is insulted. She says that Nandini is innocent.
Rajvi listened to Dalash and Mrs. Patel and was surprised. Mrs. Patel looks at Rajvi and is stunned. (Episode ends)
