Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha 31st March 2021 Written Episode Update: Rajvi sees Darsh’s love for Nandini – Telly updates

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha 31st March 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com
The Episode starts with Rajvi confronting Mrs. Patel. Nandini asks why didn’t you tell me that you are clearing my name. He asks would you come to get Vanlata caught, didn’t you get worried that I would drive the car. She says no, I trust you, you can’t hurt anyone. Rajvi scolds Mrs. Patel. Darsh says sorry to call you here, I didn’t say why I called you, it was imp to clear the blame on Nandini’s name, I had a doubt on Mrs. Patel, I got editor’s call, so I had to do this. Nandini says Vanlata is Bansuri’s sasuma. Darsh says I didn’t tell my plan to Nandini.
Nandini says I m sorry on Kaki’s behalf, I will go now. Rajvi asks if anything happened to you, you started the work. Darsh says wrong has happening with Nandini, she wasn’t at fault, she is a nice girl, she can’t do bad with anyone. Nandini hears him and thinks why does he worry for me. She goes. Darsh says she saw Nirala with Ragla, she came to tell me the truth, when Shamika met me, Nandini made her realize that she had a loss, she made me think of playing holi without seeing colours. Rajvi thinks Shobit was right, Darsh likes Nandini. Darsh says I will come. She goes.
Nandini thinks of asking Darsh herself. She recalls Darsh’s words. He is on the way. He gets Nandini’s call. He asks driver to stop the car aside. He gets down and answers the call. She asks why did you clear my name and prove my innocence, why do you worry for me. Darsh says because my mum is the most special, I didn’t want her to misunderstand the girl who became special for me. She smiles. He thinks what did I say, I m so stupid to confess that she is special for me. She asks why am I special to you. He says I can’t tolerate if anyone misunderstand you. She thinks even I can tolerate if anyone misunderstands you. Her dupatta flies off and falls on Darsh’s face. She asks Darsh for her dupatta. Darsh asks were you here. Darsh gives her dupatta. Aapki nazron ne samjha……..plays… she goes.
Rajvi comes to meet Vanlata and scolds her. She says you have done fraud with our family, I knew it, Nandini couldn’t cheat us, so I found the truth, you had sent Tosha to our house. Vanlata thinks why did she come. Rajvi says I have come to meet Nandini, you had come with your alliance. Vanlata thinks I won’t let Nandini rule in the rich family. Bansuri comes. Rajvi says I have come to ask for Nandini’s hand for Darsh, you are her elder sister, you can decide. Vanlata says I m her saas, I will decide. Rajvi asks why can’t Bansuri decide. Vanlata says saas’ decision is final. Rajvi requests her to accept the alliance.
Vanlata says I won’t let my enemy’s daughter marry a blind guy, I can’t push Nandini in darkness. Rajvi says Darsh is the best for Nandini, she will be happy in our house, Darsh isn’t dependent on anyone, he jumped in the river to save Nandini, he loves her, if he can do this for any stranger, he would protect Nandini always. Vanlata says people will laugh on Bansuri for getting Nandini to a blind man. Bansuri asks how can I fix Nandini and Darsh’s alliance. Rajvi says Darsh can do anything that we do, he has willingness to life. Vanlata says don’t sell him in front of us. She insults Darsh. Rajvi thinks I would have not heard a word against Darsh, I accept this insult to bring happiness in his life. She says please meet Darsh once, he is the best guy for Nandini. Bansuri thinks Nandini was asking about love, did she fall in love with Darsh, if so, then I should bless her. Rajvi says if Darsh and Nandini love each other, then who are we to stop them. Vanlata says we didn’t settle old scores. She gets coins and throws at Rajvi.
Precap:
Vanlata stops Rajvi. Rajvi says Darsh has made his weakness a strength. Vanlata accepts the alliance. Darsh hears Bansuri and Nandini’s conversation.
Update Credit to: Amena