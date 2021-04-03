ENTERTAINMENT

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha 3rd April 2021 Written Update Today Twist – Firstpostofindia

Avatar
By
Posted on
Aapki nazron ne samjha
Aapki nazron ne samjha

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha 3rd April 2021 Episode Written Update Serial By Star Plus. Read Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha 3 April 2021 (03/04/2021) Written Updates With firstpostofindia.com

Summary Main Story: Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Main Story Still Has To Come Please Hold On with us…

Newscast Live Days: Monday To Saturday

Current Begin Update: 3rd April 2021:(03/04/2021)

Read Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha 3 April 2021 Written Episode update on Our Official site Firstpostofindia.com. Now, Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha 3rd April 2021 Written Episode Update Starts with Shobhit tells to Rajvi that Darsh’s affection shouldn’t be inadequate this time. He consents to wed Gunjan.

Rajvi embraces Shobhit. Shobhit feels awful for Charmi. Rajvi requests Shobhit once more, in the event that he doesn’t care for any young lady. Shobhit lie to Rajvi. Rajvi requests Shobhit not to educate Darsh concerning the condition.

Shobhit guarantees Rajvi. Rajvi calls Vanlata and advises her that she is prepared to make Gunn her girl-in-law as well. She likewise requests that Shobhit meet Gunjan.

On the opposite side, Vanlata gets glad. Naveen, Nandini, Gunn and Bansuri stand stunned watching Vanlata. Vanlata contacts Nandini’s feet for acquiring satisfaction in their life. Nandini stands confounded. Naveen requests Vanlata what occurred.

Vanlata educates that Rajvi alongside Darsh-Nandini has likewise fixed Gunn’s coalition with Shobhit. Bansuri, Naveen, and Nandini stand stunned. In the flashback; Vanlata educates to Gunn concerning her arrangement. Gunn gets eager to wed Shobhit. She gets cheerful reasoning she will get rich. Back to the real world; Naveen inquires as to whether she isn’t lying.

Vanlata requests that Naveen call Rajvi and requests himself. Nandini thinks how Rajvi fixed her coalition with Darsh. Naveen requests that Nandini think prior to accepting a choice as Darsh is particularly abled. Nandini speaks to Naveen she isn’t stressing in light of the fact that Darsh is visually impaired rather she is thinking in the event that she is ideal counterpart for Darsh or not. Here, Darsh searches for Nandini’s anklet. Rajvi brings Nandini’s anklet.

She advises Darsh about fixing Nandini’s collusion. Darsh requests Rajvi for what good reason she didn’t conversed with him once prior to fixing the collusion. Rajvi inquires as to whether he doesn’t adore Nandini. Darsh speaks to Rajvi he can’t foul up with Nandini. In the interim, Vipul blows up on Rajvi for fixing Shobhit and Darsh’s union without illuminating them.

Next-Day Show Update: Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha 5th April 2021 Written Update

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
506
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
485
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
472
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
463
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
463
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
462
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
428
LATEST

No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
425
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Newsletter signup for email alerts Newsletter signup for email alerts
421
LATEST

Tech Savvy: Facebook Groups connect users across the world | Brainerd Dispatch
Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech
415
LATEST

Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top