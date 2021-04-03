Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha 3rd April 2021 Written Update Today Twist – Firstpostofindia

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha 3rd April 2021 Episode Written Update Serial By Star Plus. Read Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha 3 April 2021 (03/04/2021) Written Updates With firstpostofindia.com
Newscast Live Days: Monday To Saturday
Current Begin Update: 3rd April 2021:(03/04/2021)
Read Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha 3 April 2021 Written Episode update on Our Official site Firstpostofindia.com. Now, Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha 3rd April 2021 Written Episode Update Starts with Shobhit tells to Rajvi that Darsh’s affection shouldn’t be inadequate this time. He consents to wed Gunjan.
Rajvi embraces Shobhit. Shobhit feels awful for Charmi. Rajvi requests Shobhit once more, in the event that he doesn’t care for any young lady. Shobhit lie to Rajvi. Rajvi requests Shobhit not to educate Darsh concerning the condition.
Shobhit guarantees Rajvi. Rajvi calls Vanlata and advises her that she is prepared to make Gunn her girl-in-law as well. She likewise requests that Shobhit meet Gunjan.
On the opposite side, Vanlata gets glad. Naveen, Nandini, Gunn and Bansuri stand stunned watching Vanlata. Vanlata contacts Nandini’s feet for acquiring satisfaction in their life. Nandini stands confounded. Naveen requests Vanlata what occurred.
Vanlata educates that Rajvi alongside Darsh-Nandini has likewise fixed Gunn’s coalition with Shobhit. Bansuri, Naveen, and Nandini stand stunned. In the flashback; Vanlata educates to Gunn concerning her arrangement. Gunn gets eager to wed Shobhit. She gets cheerful reasoning she will get rich. Back to the real world; Naveen inquires as to whether she isn’t lying.
Vanlata requests that Naveen call Rajvi and requests himself. Nandini thinks how Rajvi fixed her coalition with Darsh. Naveen requests that Nandini think prior to accepting a choice as Darsh is particularly abled. Nandini speaks to Naveen she isn’t stressing in light of the fact that Darsh is visually impaired rather she is thinking in the event that she is ideal counterpart for Darsh or not. Here, Darsh searches for Nandini’s anklet. Rajvi brings Nandini’s anklet.
She advises Darsh about fixing Nandini’s collusion. Darsh requests Rajvi for what good reason she didn’t conversed with him once prior to fixing the collusion. Rajvi inquires as to whether he doesn’t adore Nandini. Darsh speaks to Rajvi he can’t foul up with Nandini. In the interim, Vipul blows up on Rajvi for fixing Shobhit and Darsh’s union without illuminating them.
