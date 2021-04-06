Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha 6th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Darsh and Nandini elope – Telly Updates

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha 6th April 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com
The Episode starts with Darsh saying my heart knows you are so beautiful, but I can’t see you by my eyes ever. Nandini says you saved me from the storm that day and moved hair from my face, how is my hair, tell me. Darsh says long hair, soft like silk. She asks and my hand, fingers. He says you have little hands, delicate fingers, you are slim, you have sweets you make. She asks my height. He says when you talk, I get voice by this level, you will be 5.4. She knows everything about me. She says you think you can’t see me, try to see me in darkness, eyes of heart never get blurred, you didn’t tell me, how did you like me. He holds her hands and face. He says you look beautiful now. She asks how did you know that my bindi was moved aside. He says by the eyes of heart. She smiles.
Darsh comes home. Shobit sees him smiling. He says you are happy by mum’s decision, right, you would have asked Nandini, are you sure, are you making a compromise, she would have said she loves you. Darsh laughs and says I had stopped thinking that I can get true love, but then Nandini came in life, tell me, why did you agree for marrying Gunjan, you wanted to have a love marriage, what about Charmy. Shobit cries. He says we are just friends, no love marriage, no expectations. He gets Charmy’s call. Darsh says you should go and meet Gunjan, we should go right now, I will meet Nandini. Shobit says not now, we will go tomorrow. Darsh says you should meet her today itself, come. Darsh and Shobit come to meet Nandini and Gunjan. Nandini asks you here. Darsh says Shobit has come to meet Gunjan. Shobit says no, its fine. Gunjan asks Darsh to come. Gunjan is with Ragla. She says I have called you to tell you about my marriage. Shobit thinks can Charmy forgive me or not. Ragla says I have married a rich family girl, she stays in palace, I will also stay with her. Gunjan scolds him. Ragla says I m not interested to know where you are marrying. He gets Nirali’s call and makes Gunjan jealous. Ragla goes. She shouts I m going to marry Rawal’s son, you go to your rich girl, I hate you. Shobit looks on. She turns and sees Shobit.
Nandini says I m very happy for Gunjan, she is marrying a nice guy. He says once they like each other, my family will fix their marriage, did you think of your dream marriage. She says leave it, you will be scared. He asks why, tell me, your dreams. She says I wanted to elope and marry. He asks really. She says yes, like shown in hindi movies, it would be fun to marry like that. He asks did you wear comfortable footwear, then run. She asks where. He says just run. He holds her hand and asks her to run. She asks where are we going. Shobit disconnects call. Gunjan thinks he didn’t hear anything, I got saved. She says you came early. He says sorry, Darsh insisted, you can ask any personal question. She thinks what shall I ask when you have money. She says what shall I ask you.
Nandini asks why are we running. Darsh says you said its your childhood dream. She says childhood is over. He says but dream is still the same, we will elope and marry, come, run. She asks did you drink bhaang on holi, why are you talking like this, I don’t want to marry. He gets sad. He asks what. She says I don’t want to do half marriage, what is it. He says you will know it after reaching there, come with me. She says no, tell me first. Constable sees him trying to take her along. He goes to Darsh and shouts leave her hand. He scolds Darsh. He asks Nandini not to worry, he will beat up Darsh. Darsh asks do you think I will tease girls. Constable says yes. Nandini says my marriage…. Constable asks is he stopping your marriage. Darsh says take me to police station. Shobit comes and stops them. He asks what happened Bhai. Nandini says I m married to him, he is Darsh Rawal. Constable says sorry, I couldn’t identify you. He goes. Shobit laughs. He says someone assumed you to be lafanga for the second time. Shobit recalls telling Gunjan that he had no GF. Darsh asks do you like Gunjan. Shobit says yes. Darsh hugs him. Darsh says you also help us in half marriage. Shobit asks what. Nandini says don’t know what happened to him. Darsh says yes, come. They come to a marriage registrar office. Shobit asks why did we come here. Darsh says it was Nandini’s dream to run away and marriage.
Darsh says its good that he changed, but what’s this. Darsh says we will fill marriage registration form and it will be half marriage, it will complete when we take the rounds, help us in filling the form. Darsh and Nandini sit to fill the form. They sign the form. Aapki nazron ne samjha….plays…. The man says Nandini’s details are already here, she had a marriage registration before. Nandini worries.
Precap:
Mopit/Mohan Patel says Vanlata promised to get me married to Nandini. Nandini asks who is Mohan Patel, I swear I m not cheating you.
Update Credit to: Amena