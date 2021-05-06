Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha 6th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Rajvi apologizes to Nandini

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha 6th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

The Episode starts with Rajvi scolding Darsh. She asks Darsh and Nandini to adjust. Nandini says sorry, respect is more imp in life, I will not stay here. Everyone stops Nandini. Rajvi says give me the bag, don’t go. Nandini says forgive me. She leaves. Rajvi gets a panic attack. Everyone worries for Rajvi. Nandini hears them shouting and turns to see Rajvi. She runs to Rajvi. Darsh asks what happened. Nandini asks are you having chest pain. She asks Gunjan to rub her feet. Dada ji asks them to call a doctor. Shobit comes and looks on. Rajvi asks Nandini not to go. Nandini says fine, I won’t go. Darsh says we will take her to room. Shobit says move, you can’t do it. He takes Rajvi to room. Doctor checks Rajvi.

He says you were lucky today and got saved. Rajvi says yes, the outcome would be really bad. Doctor says don’t take chest pain lightly. He asks her not to take stress, is there anyone to take care of her. Rajvi says I will make my bahus take care of me. Gunjan says I will take care of you. Rajvi says Nandini…. will you take care of me. Darsh gets angry. Rajvi says when I had an anxiety attack, Nandini handled me well. Darsh says she will stay back, it will happen as you say, Nandini and I will together take care of you. Doctor asks her to take care. He goes. Rajvi says I m okay, don’t make me feel sick, I just want Nandini in this room, you all go. Darsh says I m not going anywhere. Rajvi says I will talk to you later, I want to talk to Nandini, please. Everyone goes.

Rajvi apologizes for Darsh’s mistake. She cries. She says thanks for staying back. Nandini asks her not to say sorry and thanks. She says you have all the right to pull my ears and get me back. Rajvi says I know it was Darsh’s mistake, you have two options, either leave him and go away or stay back and make him realize his mistake. She pacifies Nandini and hugs her. Nandini asks her to not take tension. Rajvi asks her to make soup for her. Nandini goes to make tomato soup. Gunjan comes to disturb her. She says I will go and give the soup to her. Nandini says she is like our mum, she needs our support. Gunjan sees Namrata. She scolds Nandini. She says whatever happened today is because of you. Namrata asks who asked you to make soup for mom, do you know which soup she likes, I will make it. Nandini stops her and says I have asked her like and took doctor’s advice, she needs potassium, that’s present in tomatoes, I didn’t steal the coins, I m not stealing your mum, if I m serving her, you don’t need to take tension. Namrata goes.

Rajvi asks Darsh how would you feel if we check you when we lose something precious, humiliating right, think how would Nandini feel, when our family doesn’t trust us, Nandini is part of this family, her husband checked her for coins, its ridiculous. He says sorry, I had to keep Namrata’s word, else Namrata would feel I m taking Nandini’s side. Rajvi says its wrong, Gunjan and Nandini came to our house, its our responsibility to comfort them, Nandini is sensitive, I m sure that she can never do this, you won’t do this again. He says yes, I m sorry, you take rest. He thinks Nandini has to pay a price for what she did with us.

Darsh comes to Nandini. He acts sweet. She gets confused. He says I realized that I made a mistake, you read this letter for my sake. He gives a letter. Shobit looks on and goes. Nandini smiles. She reads the letter. He tells the expenses. He says mum said you have esteem, you said you want to manage the expenses of marriage, I thought to give you the bill, you came here to rule, I will make it a hell for you. She cries.



Precap:

Shobit burns Darsh and Nandini’s pic and says I will make you away. Nandini says I m not going until Rajvi gets fine, she loves me as her daughter.

Update Credit to: Amena