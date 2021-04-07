Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha 7th April 2021 Written Update Today Twist – Firstpostofindia

ENTERTAINMENT

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha 7th April 2021 Written Update

Aapki nazron ne samjha
Aapki nazron ne samjha

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha 7th April 2021 Episode Written Update Serial By Star Plus. Read Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha 7 April 2021 (07/04/2021) Written Updates With firstpostofindia.com

Summary Main Story: Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Main Story Still Has To Come Please Hold On with us…

Newscast Live Days: Monday To Saturday

Current Begin Update: 7th April 2021:(07/04/2021)

Read Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha 7 April 2021 Written Episode update on Our Official site Firstpostofindia.com. Now, Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha 7th April 2021 Written Episode Update Starts with Nandini tells to Darsh that she doesn’t think about any Mohan. She cries. Darsh and Shobhit request that Nandini quiet down. Shobhit speaks to Nandini to unwind as he will cross-check.

Nandini tells to Darsh that she isn’t double-crossing her. Darsh speaks to Nandini that he trusts her. Nandini cries and Bansuri requests that she unwind. Nandini stresses Darsh’s thought process her?

Bansuri reassures Nandini. Nandini tells she is confused who Mohan is. There, Mohan’s companion requests him how he got his name enrolled with Nandini without taking her. Mohan speaks he deceived the individual at marriage mentor’s office.

He grins and tells once he will pay to Vanlata, nobody can prevent his wedding from Nandini. At Rawal House, Darsh learns Rajvi went to appeal to God for him.

He requests Vipul and Chetan for what reason she left without illuminating him. Chetan tells to Darsh that Rajvi went to appeal to God for him and will return soon. In the first part of the day, Rawal’s visit Naveen’s home.

Mohan watches Rawal’s vehicle and requests his companion to discover for what valid reason Rawal’s are visiting the area.

Naveen invites Rawal’s. Nandini and Gunn comes. Gunn gets some information about Vanlata. Naveen gets some information about Vanlata and act appropriately before Rawals. Vipul doesn’t care for Gunn. Shobhit thinks if Vipul will disdain Gunn then Darsh and Nandini’s partnership will get dropped.

He tells to Vipul that he needs to chat with Gunn. Naveen requests that Gunn take Shobhit out. He requests that Nandini proceed to impart a discussion to Darsh as well. Here, Mohan discover that Nandini’s partnership has been fixed with Darsh. He figures Nandini can’t wed anybody other than him.

On the opposite side, Gunn inquires as to whether he needs to requests anything. Shobhit sit calm. Here, Darsh requests that Nandini sing a melody. Nandini sings a tune. Darsh gets stricken hearing Nandini’s voice. In the meantime, Nirali and Rakla come and requests that Parul give them a spot in her home for some time. Parul rejects. Candyman permits Nirali and Rakla to remain at the toilet.

Next-Day Show Update: Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha 8th April 2021 Written Update

