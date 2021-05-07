Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha 7th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Nandini gets hurt

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha 7th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

The Episode starts with Darsh saying we have to pretend that we have much love between us, if Rajvi gets hurt, then I will hurt you a lot, its not a big thing for you to act of love. Nandini says I have prepared soup for Rajvi. She goes. Gunjan says until Nandini makes soup for mom, I will order soup for her. She gets confused. She asks Shobit to help her order soup. He says Nandini and you are competing, who will impress mom. She says Nandini had stolen my idea and made the soup. He asks did she go to make soup. She says yes. He smiles. Nirali takes the soup. Shobit says Rakla is looking for you. She goes. He puts the soup in the microwave. He keeps it and goes. He asks Darsh where is he lost, we will go and hear match commentary, we will have cheese sandwich. Darsh stops him. Darsh recalls Charmy’s words. He goes with Shobit.

Shobit acts that his hand burnt by the boiling soup. He says Nandini made this for mom. Nandini comes. Shobit says soup looks nice. Darsh asks Shobit to go and play the match. Shobit says alone time. He goes. Darsh asks are you going to give this soup to mom. She says yes. He says how irresponsible, touch it and see. She touches the bowl and asks how did this get heated up. Shobit goes. Darsh says I m scared of your intention, if anyone happens to mom, then… you have this hot soup, else I will feed it to you. Shobit burns Darsh’s pics. He says you were my best friend, a girl came and everything changed. Darsh asks Nandini to have the soup. Nandini says you can’t force me. He says you have to stay afraid of me. She drinks the hot soup and cries. She says I had the soup, not because I m scared of you, because its not easy to scare me, until I m in this house, I will stay with respect, I won’t stay afraid or in anyone’s control. She goes.

Shobit says just you didn’t change, even I changed, I will create a rift between you and Nandini. She gets the list and says you forgot to put the expenses for jewellery, 6 lakhs, total crosses 15 lakhs, until I give it to you, I will not leave this house, I m here just for Rajvi, until she gets fine, I will not leave this house, I have promised her, you think I married you for money, think anything, I m just here for Rajvi. Darsh goes. Nandini cries and says Darsh isn’t saying the truth. She makes soup for Rajvi again. Rajvi likes the soup. Gunjan gets soup and says I didn’t make it, I ordered it, I got a discount also. Rajvi laughs and asks her to sit. She says this is called luck, you both will spoil me. Rajvi gives them envelops. Rajvi says its honeymoon tickets, Bansuri told me where you wanted to go. Rajvi says I didn’t ask you, tell me, if you want t go somewhere else. Gunjan says no, I had a dream to sit on the camel with my husband. Rajvi asks sure, don’t you want to change tickets. Gunjan says no. She goes. Rajvi says I sould have asked her.

Nandini says she would have told you if she had to go. Darsh comes and says Nandini, I knew you will be here. He asks Rajvi how is she now. Rajvi says I m fine. He says I got this for Nandini, she likes munching. He asks Nandini to have it. Rajvi says feed her by your hands and make up for your mistake. Nandini feels hurt having it. Darsh asks is it spicy, you like spicy. Rajvi asks how can anyone eat so spicy, look at her, there is no water here. Darsh thinks this is the result of acting oversmart. Nandini says its okay, I m fine. Rajvi gets honey for her and feeds her. Nandini says you should have told me that chana is spicy. Rajvi asks her to eat honey. Nandini goes. Darsh says its not a big thing. Rajvi says I care for you and Nandini is not different. Darsh thinks you are innocent, Nandini is clever, I won’t let her win.



Precap:

Rajvi asks Darsh to handle the project, Darsh will become the CEO. Shobit gets angry.

Update Credit to: Amena