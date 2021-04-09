Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha 9th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Nandini saves Darsh from embarrassment – Telly updates

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha 9th April 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com
The Episode starts with Nandini saying Darsh has a habit to see me with the eyes of his heart, don’t worry. Gunjan asks shall we go now. They leave. Bansuri prays. Vipul says Darsh can see again, I think we should stop this marriage. Chetan says yes, when Darsh knows that he will get his eyesight back, he will refuse for the marriage. Dada asks will Rajvi agree for this. Vipul says she has to think practically, Darsh will think twice before this. Parul says Nandini and Gunjan will be coming. Vipul says cancel the program, call them and inform. Nandini answers Parul’s call. Dada ji stops Parul and says I think we shouldn’t refuse to them, we shall talk to Rajvi, let the girls come and go, then we will decide, treat them well. Parul says sure.
She asks Nandini where did they reach. Nandini says we just left. Bansuri cleans Gunjan’s room. She gets Nandini’s trunk. She says Nandini had to go there in simple clothes. Nandini and
Gunjan come home. Nirali says Dada ji asked Ragla and me to come. Parul does aarti and welcomes the girls. She says Rajvi got jewellery and clothes for you. Nirali compliments Nandini. Ragla comes. Gunjan gets shocked. Nandini thinks what is he doing here. Parul says Ragla is Nirali’s husband, Darsh is waiting for Nandini. Nandini says we didn’t know Ragla will be here.
Gunjan says I don’t care for them. Chetan says we can get any alliance of our status now, if Darsh gets his eyesight back. Nandini comes to meet Darsh. He holds her hand and says this room is yours also, how is it. She says its beautiful and big also, can I keep my trunk near the sofa. He asks why, there is a big wardrobe, come. He shows his clothes. She says its too much. He says I like clothes a lot, you have to adjust with something, someone else will stay with us. She asks who. He says voice assistant, I wake up and sleep by talking to Shoni. She says I will teach her hindi and gujarati also. She laughs hearing the voice assistant. Darsh and Nandini slip and fall over the bed. Aapki manzil hoon mai….plays…. She gets up. He says paint brush came under my foot, so I slipped. She asks do you make paintings, I mean… He says I used, come I will show you the paintings. Vipul says I have to meet the doctor and clear things, until then I will not make the alliance final.
Gunjan goes to taunt Nirali. Ragla says no need to tell about us. Gunjan insults him. He thinks she has also come for money, I have to keep an eye on her. Gunjan likes the swimming pool. Charmy calls Shobit and asks where are you. He disconnects. He says its a friend’s call. Gunjan sees Ragla. She holds Shobit’s hand and flirts. Ragla leaves.
Parul asks Gunjan did she like the house. Gunjan says yes. Shobit asks shall I go for some time. Parul says go later. Gunjan says I should go and check on Shobit. Darsh and Nandini have a talk. He says I took three hours to make mum’s painting, I didn’t wish to leave my old room, but family asked me to leave it, its not safe to use the stairs, I was an expert trekker, stairs are fine for me. He slips. Nandini holds him. Gunjan jokes on him and smiles. She says Nandini you should be careful. Nandini says no need. She also slips and says something came under my foot, there was something fallen here, so Darsh and I slipped here. Darsh smiles. He asks are you fine, come. Parul looks on. Gunjan checks the staircase and says there is nothing here. Parul thinks Nandini did the drama to slip, Darsh doesn’t think that he slipped because he is blnd.
Precap:
Mohan follows Darsh. Darsh and Nandini eat kulfis. Darsh gets dizzy. She worries.
Update Credit to: Amena