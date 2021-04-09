Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha 9th April 2021 Written Update Today Twist – firstpostofindia

ENTERTAINMENT

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha 9th April 2021 Written Update

Aapki nazron ne samjha
Aapki nazron ne samjha

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha 9th April 2021 Episode Written Update Serial By Star Plus. Read Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha 9 April 2021 (09/04/2021) Written Updates With firstpostofindia.com

Summary Main Story: Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Main Story Still Has To Come Please Hold On with us…

Newscast Live Days: Monday To Saturday

Current Begin Update: 9th April 2021:(09/04/2021)

Read Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha 9 April 2021 Written Episode update on Our Official site Firstpostofindia.com. Now, Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha 9th April 2021 Written Episode Update Starts with Nandini said Bansuri not to stress as Darsh has a propensity for seeing her by his heart and he isn’t influenced with her garments.

Gunn requests that Nandini pick up the pace. Here, Vipul chats with Rawal’s. He tells if Darsh will discover that his vision can be restored, he, when all is said and done, will drop his union with Nandini.

He tells them they should hold Darsh’s coalition with Nandini for some time. Candyman requests that Vipul examine with Rajvi once. Vipul requests that Parul prevent Gunn and Nandini from going to the house.

Candyman prevents Parul from calling Nandini. He tells let Gunn and Nandini to come today as they will examine about the matter with Rajvi and will reach any resolution.

Parul hangs up the call. There, Bansuri tidies up Gunn’s room. She discovers Nandini’s fabric trunk in Gunn’s room and gets stunned.

On the opposite side, Nandini and Gunn arrive at Rawal house. Parul invites both. She acquaints Rawal’s with Nandini and Gunn once more. Gunn and Nandini stands stunned seeing Rakla. Parul tells Rakla is Niral’s significant other. Nandini requests that Gunn avoid Rakla.

Gunn requests that Nandini keep her recommendation with her. Vipul talk with Chetan. Chetan supports Vipul and speaks for Darsh and SHobhit’s future they ought to definetly reconsider upon their choice. Ahead, Nandini visits Darsh’s room. Darsh shows Nandini his room.

Both inadvertently fall on one another. Afterward, Darsh chooses to show Nandini his best artworks. Then, Vipul chats with Candyman and speaks fixing Darsh’s coalition with Nandini is anything but a correct choice. He chooses to visit Darsh’s primary care physician quickly.

At the kitchen, Nirali works. Gunn digs out from a deficit and insults her for remaining at latrine. Rakla fights against eminent loss. Nirali leaves the spot. Gunn calls Rakla worker. Rakla chooses to check upon Gunn so she doesn’t obstruct his direction. He thinks Gunn is at Rawal house for cash purposes.

Next-Day Show Update: Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha 10th April 2021 Written Update

