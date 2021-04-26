ENTERTAINMENT

‘Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha’: Darsh and Nandini finally get married

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip, Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist

The D-Day is lastly right here. Darsh waits for Nandini on the mandap solely to be told that she is lacking. Later when she comes, he touches her fingers and realizes she is another person. As he shouts “Who’re you?”, Nandini calls out his identify from the opposite aspect.

It’s revealed that Namrata had made Shamika take Nandini’s place as a result of she feels Shamika and Darsh are the right match. She calls Nandini a gold digger and tells everybody that she ran away from her personal marriage ceremony. However when Nandini tells everybody your entire story that Mopped had kidnapped her, she begins questioning her character.

Namrata asks her how she by no means bought to find out about Mopped’s intentions if he was coming to her home TMT. Rajvee then takes a stand for Nandini, and asks Namrata to close up.

What follows subsequent is the marriage lastly occurring. Darsh and Nandini will tie the knot within the upcoming episode. Preserve watching the present to witness Nandini’s dream marriage ceremony.

Produced underneath Sonali and Amir Jaffar’s Full Home Media Pvt Ltd, “Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha” options Vijayendra Kumeria, Richa Rathore, Narayani Shashtri, Abhishek Verma, Pankit Thakker, and Purvi Vyas, to call just a few. The present airs on Star Plus.

