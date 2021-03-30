LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Episode 30th March 2021

Avatar
By
Posted on
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Episode 30th March 2021

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha - Disney + Hotstar

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Episode 30th March 2021

The upcoming episode of the most popular TV shows that the compromise will begin with your Nazi Nazro, where Darsheel feels helpless and thinks that he is unable to see any of Nandini’s reaction, such as how she smiles, and talks. way. He thinks about how he will see the color and personality of his eyes that he is feeling bad and worried about his blindness, and says if he says that his blindness does not make any difference in his life but He is impressed by her, he complains to God why he did this to her.

Watch Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Today's Episode 30th March 2021 Darsh Feels Helpless

Then he says that if he hadn’t had an accident 3 years ago, he can see everything now, Darsha opens his laptop and sets up Nandini’s performance as he tries to analyze what he looks like so he Touches his image. Then he starts to move and feels helpless because no matter what he does but he cannot see his face in this condition, he tells Lord Krishna until he asked for nothing, but now he is praying Is that please only give your vision back for 2 minutes.

After that, he urges Bhagavan that if he regains his vision he will only want to see Nandini, but Shobhit leaves from there, and in the meantime he sees Darsha’s condition. He also begins to move because he cannot see her condition, and apologizes, saying that he is responsible for Darsh’s condition which he feels guilty. Nirali on the other hand is seated with Rakala, but her parents come to know about her and Rakala tries to make her understand that the parents are priceless.

He explains to her that he should not leave his parents for love because he only cares about her money, so he is molesting her. Rakla tells Nirali that there is no need to think on this issue but he does not know that Gunn is watching her and he comes to know about her reality too, and she thinks that he is betraying her because He has someone else as a lover. Then Nirali’s call comes and Gun tries to attack her with a crystal bottle.

When he tries to attack her from behind but Rakla takes her back and stops her and says what is she doing here, Gunn also interrogates her and at the same time, takes revenge on her That she has come to know about his reality that she is betraying him. He convinces Gunn that Nirali is from the jeweler family and that his father is a very rich man and he says stay away from his wife Nirali, so don’t forget to watch it on StarPlus at 06:00 pm.

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
384
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
351
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
349
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
346
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
344
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
315
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
305
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
295
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
286
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
217
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top