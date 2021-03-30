Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Episode 30th March 2021

The upcoming episode of the most popular TV shows that the compromise will begin with your Nazi Nazro, where Darsheel feels helpless and thinks that he is unable to see any of Nandini’s reaction, such as how she smiles, and talks. way. He thinks about how he will see the color and personality of his eyes that he is feeling bad and worried about his blindness, and says if he says that his blindness does not make any difference in his life but He is impressed by her, he complains to God why he did this to her.

Then he says that if he hadn’t had an accident 3 years ago, he can see everything now, Darsha opens his laptop and sets up Nandini’s performance as he tries to analyze what he looks like so he Touches his image. Then he starts to move and feels helpless because no matter what he does but he cannot see his face in this condition, he tells Lord Krishna until he asked for nothing, but now he is praying Is that please only give your vision back for 2 minutes.

After that, he urges Bhagavan that if he regains his vision he will only want to see Nandini, but Shobhit leaves from there, and in the meantime he sees Darsha’s condition. He also begins to move because he cannot see her condition, and apologizes, saying that he is responsible for Darsh’s condition which he feels guilty. Nirali on the other hand is seated with Rakala, but her parents come to know about her and Rakala tries to make her understand that the parents are priceless.

He explains to her that he should not leave his parents for love because he only cares about her money, so he is molesting her. Rakla tells Nirali that there is no need to think on this issue but he does not know that Gunn is watching her and he comes to know about her reality too, and she thinks that he is betraying her because He has someone else as a lover. Then Nirali’s call comes and Gun tries to attack her with a crystal bottle.

When he tries to attack her from behind but Rakla takes her back and stops her and says what is she doing here, Gunn also interrogates her and at the same time, takes revenge on her That she has come to know about his reality that she is betraying him. He convinces Gunn that Nirali is from the jeweler family and that his father is a very rich man and he says stay away from his wife Nirali, so don’t forget to watch it on StarPlus at 06:00 pm.