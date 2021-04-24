ENTERTAINMENT

‘Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha’: If Nandini is kidnapped, who is trying to get married to Darsh?

'Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha': If Nandini is kidnapped, who is trying to get married to Darsh?

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip, Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.web

We not too long ago advised you that Moppad kidnaps Nandini whereas she was on the parlour preparing. He desires to forcibly marry her and Vanlata and Raakla helped him on this plan.

On the marriage ceremony venue, everyone seems to be ready for Nandini, however they have been knowledgeable that she is lacking. Darsh desires to go search for her, however Rajvee one way or the other stops him. He doesn’t really feel proper and is nervous that one thing might need occurred to her.

Simply then his sister Namrata brings Nandini and informs them that she was simply outdoors the resort. However Darsh quickly realises that it’s not her. He tells everybody that it’s not Nandini, and although they refused to imagine, as soon as they eliminated her veil they see that it’s Shamika. She tells everybody that Namrata had requested her to sit down in Nandini’s place and he or she did so as a result of she nonetheless loves Darsh and desires to make up for hurting him.

In the meantime, Nandini one way or the other manages to run away by pushing Moppad and reaches the venue.

What does destiny have in retailer for Darsh and Nandini? To know what occurs subsequent maintain watching “Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha”.

Produced beneath Sonali and Amir Jaffar’s Full Home Media Pvt Ltd, “Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha” options Vijayendra Kumeria, Richa Rathore, Narayani Shashtri, Abhishek Verma, Pankit Thakker, and Purvi Vyas, to call just a few. The present airs on Star Plus.

