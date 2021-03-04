Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha March 4, 2021 Today’s Written Episode Star Plus Show Star Cast Real Name

Hi readers, we are back with the latest update of StarPlus’ new show “Afki Nazro Ne Samjhauta”, which the show has released on the channel. The release date is March 2, 2021, Monday-Saturday and you can see it on Diesney + Hotstar.

When the show released its promos, it received positive reviews from the audience, and a lot of people really liked the promo. Because the story of the show is really, really heartbreaking, and everyone wants such a different story.

The show aired on March 2, and as we said, the series has a different storyline than the others, which makes it special. In which you will see the priceless love story as nothing can be seen in the lead role of a male protagonist, in short, he is blind in the series. But his heart is very pure and he says that no one has to have eyes for beautiful things. They can see that from their telepathy, but that their marriage caused problems due to their blindness.

This worries his entire family and he meets a woman who plays the opposite character in the show. You star Vijender Kumeria and Richa Rathore in the show. Vijendra Kumeria plays Nandini, Darbhanga is played by Richa Rathore. Vijender has made several series for this and he has a very large number. You will know all the details here, such as cast, timing and all important details.

Aapki Nazaro Ne Samjha Star Cast



Adarsh ​​Rawal = as Vijendra Kumeria (Blind Photographer)

Nandini = Richa Rathore

Rajni Rawal = Narayani Shastri (Model Mother)

Shobhit Rawal = Abhishek Verma

Chetna Rawal = Pankit Thakkar

Vipul Rawal = Saurabh Aggerwal

Keshav Rawal = Bharat Pahuja

Both the main characters of the show said that this story is really, really heartbreaking and you will definitely feel it when you start watching the series. As everyone knows, StarPlus channel is very popular for its shows as all its shows are super hits as it always gives us the best story, adds to the audience to show and it always manages its consistency.

Because all three TRP ratings series have also been released by StarPlus, you can assume that the show is going to be awesome. Since StarPlus is one of the most popular and best TV channels, don’t forget to watch it.