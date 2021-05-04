Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha May 4th 2021 (ANNS) Written Episode Update: Nandini Reveals The Truth?







The upcoming episode of Aapki Nazro Ne Samjha begins where Nandini is organizing such essential things and meanwhile, Darsh comes there and she informs him that he has organized his things on the table. He gets angry and says how she dare to touch his bag, she replies because she has to sleep on the bed. He says she does not have a right to sleep there due to he has a habit to sleep alone, Nandini asks that comprehensively tell her the reason for this kinda weird behavior.

Then she takes a table to stand on that and says now she has come equally like him, so tell the reason behind it. Darsh says that she can not come equally to him never ever, and suddenly she falls down but he does not pick her. Then spontaneously he falls down and Nandini says that if he does not see anything, so how did he manage the camera. He replies that he takes care of what is close to his heart. Then Gunjan makes a call to her grandmother and informs that Shobit did not come into his room.

After that, he comes and apologizes to her for his absence on their first night, Gunjan comes to sit beside him and says that how can someone leave his bride on the first night. Then Shobit gives her a gift and says that he will give her all the expensive gifts in the house, but do not ask him that why he coming late. On the other hand, Nandini asking him about her mistake, but he does not reveal it and says that if she wants to Atonement so please leave him and go to her house back.

Then Nandini gets shocked to hear this and Darsh throws her bag outside the room and spontaneously Rajvi comes to their room. She asks what happened why her bag is kept outside the room, Darsh overturned the topic and says that nothing they were just fighting regarding the bed, because she wants to sleep right side but he does not want this. Then Rajvi says that if she wants to sleep right side so let her sleep, but he replies badly and Rajvi gets worried.

Then Darsh hears the conversation of drivers regarding Nandini that she wanted to steal jewelry hence she sits in the wrong car on the wedding day. Nandini also hears this and thinks that maybe Darsh also thinks the same for her, therefore he is doing the bad behavior.