Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha: Nandini gets kidnapped, will Darsh find it out?

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist On TMT.web

After efficiently overcoming all of the hurdles that got here their means, Darsh and Nandini are all set to get married. The couple is having a vacation spot wedding ceremony in Goa the place Darsh’s brother Shobhit too will get hitched to Gunjan.

On the D-Day, Nandini leaves for the parlour together with Gunjan to prepare for the marriage. As soon as Nandini will get prepared, Gunjan taunts her that received’t she let her prepare properly for her wedding ceremony too, and asks her to sit down within the automobile. Nandini by chance sits in a distinct automobile, and later realises it’s Mopped behind the wheels.

Mopped was ready outdoors the parlour to kidnap her as he needs to marry her. Nandini tries to persuade him and in addition forces him to cease the automobile, however he doesn’t. Nandini by chance hits her head within the automobile and falls unconscious.

In the meantime, on the venue Vanlata welcomes the Rawals, however from Darsh to Rajvee everybody asks her about Nandini.

On the identical time, as soon as Nandini regains consciouness she is shocked to see that Mopped has organized every thing for his or her wedding ceremony. He makes her take the pheras forcefully however at one level she kicks the kerosene bottle and we see Nandini falling into the hearth.

Will Darsh get to learn about Nandini’s whereabouts? Will they get married? To know what occurs subsequent hold watching “Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha”.

Produced below Sonali and Amir Jaffar’s Full Home Media Pvt Ltd, “Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha” options Vijayendra Kumeria, Richa Rathore, Narayani Shashtri, Abhishek Verma, Pankit Thakker, and Purvi Vyas, to call a number of. The present airs on Star Plus.