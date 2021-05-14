Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha: Nandini to get scolding from Rajvi?

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Star Plus’s show Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha is all set to see some major twists and turns. With themarriages ending on a good note. Rakla plays a master plan with making Charmi believe that Shobhit married Gunjan because of Nandini. Darsh gets to know about the same and changes himself around Nandini due to this. Will veiwer get to see the romantic moments between Darsh and Nandini?

In the current track, Darsh doubts that maybe he is wrong about Nandini but then he again sticks to his plan. Rajvi gets happy seeing her daughter in laws working so hard, so she gifts them honeymoon tickets. Darsh makes Nandini eat spicy chickpeas so that her burns in mouth pains. Nandini eats it but cries in pain and Rajvi feeds her honey. Here, Shobhit burns Nandini and Darsh’s picture to take revenge from them. Here, Gunjan wants to become like Namrata so she butters her and pleads her to go to shopping. Namrata feels nice when Gunjan butters her so she helps Gunjan. Here, Nandini reads Darsh’s diary and thinks he doesn’t want to go to honeymoon so she cancels the honeymoon and asks for refund. Shobhit listens to all this and thinks Darsh has some motive behind this. Darsh finds out about Nandini’s doing and confronts her. Darsh says it was his dietecians notes. Here, Rajvi announces Darsh being the CEO for their new business. Shobhit feels betrayed again so he leaks the information to board of directors. When the meeting is held the board of directors decline the offer of Darsh being the CEO. Rajvi’s health starts to detoriate again. Shobhit cries fakly and tries to gain sympathy from Darsh that he is very worried about Darsh. Darsh cries and says he doesn’t care what outsiders think. Shobhit says don’t know who leaked this CEO information. Darsh thinks it’s Nandini. Later, at night, Darsh cuts off the power of his room to trouble Nandini. Nandini says she is sleeping on the bed and if he tries to do anything she is going to scream. Darsh feels helpless. Next day, Shobhit shares his idea for business with Vipul. Vipul feels like Shobhit should be the CEO. Shobhit is happy but pretends like she doesn’t want to take Darsh’s place. Vipul thinks to talk to Rajvi. Here, Nandini finds Rajvi in kitchen and she asks Nirali not to let Rajvi work. Rajvi is adamant to work in the kitchen. Rajvi gets a panic attack thinking about everything happening against her will. Nandini will pacify her ans calm her down. Nandini says Rajvi knows Darsh and only she can convince rhe stakehodlers. This gives Rajvi strength. Here, Rakla tries to butter Keshav to include him in business but Namrata makes Rakla seem small and Namrata shows her ideas to Keshav for business. Gunjan watches all this from far and laughs at Rakla. Here, everyone gathers and discuss about ideasm Vipul praises Shobhit’s ideas. Namrata says Shobhit is wrong. Nandini suggests to use cashew paste instead of khoya. Rajvi likes the idea. Rajvi suggests to make Nandini the head. Shobhit thinks it was all planned by Nandini and Darsh. Darsh and Nandnini deny this. Rajvi stays adamant on her decision. Seeing Rajvi anxious, Nandini takes her inside and says how she wants to support and not snatch what’s of Namrata, Darsh and Shobhit. Vipul hears this and gets impressed. Shobhit taunts Darsh and plans revenge for this step. Rajvi talks to Namrata nicely and tells her about Nandini’s decision to which Namrata is shocked. Darsh fills Nandini’s luggage with sand, shocking Nandini. Shobhit burns pictures of Darsh and Nandini and plans revenge. Nandini comes and ties the nazar utaro thread on Shobhit but he inturn ties it to Nandini. Here, Nandini tries to tell Darsb how she declined Rajvi for the business offer. Darsh doesn’t believe her and says that he is going to make her life hell. Nandini is upset from all that and says I am going to leave soon, after Rajvi feels good health wise. Here, Gunjan tries to impress family members but she dyes Keshav’s hair making it fun moment for all. Darsh’s allergy starts due to the sand he planted inside Nandini’s suitcase. Rajvi tells everyone how Nandini decided not to join business. This shocks Darsh and Shobhit. Rajvi sees Darsh’s allergy and gets worried. Rajvi asks Nandini to be Darsh’s voice in the meeting and reminds Nandini of her duty. Shobhit feels like it’s again a plan of Darsh and Nandini. Later, Shobhit decides to take revenge from Gunjan as well and make Gunjan and Nandini confess their crimes. Darsh blames Nandini for his sore throat, whereas Nandini tells him he threw her luggage in beach. Darsh enters the office using biometric but Nandini gets left out. Darsh prepares for the meeting when fire alarm starts. Darsh worries for Nandini ans goes out. Nandini says she set the alarm so that she can go inside as Rajvi asked her to help. Nandini becomes the voice of Darsh. Nandini sees the land and cancels the deal. Darsh becomes furious. After returning, Namrata scolda Nandini while Rajvi also questions Nandini. Vipul comes and states how the building collapsed. Nandini says when she was kidnapped she was taken there and she knew the land is not good and strong so I cancelled the deal. Darsh thinks Nandini has the knowledge but she can not be trusted. Rajvi praises Nandini. Darsh goes due to irritation from sore throat. Nandini is about to go after him with his medicines, but she sees Shobhit and gives him the medicines.

In the upcoming episodes, Shobhit will confront Darsh about his relationship with Nandini. Shobhit will create misunderstanding between Darsh and Nandini.

Why has Darsh changed? How will Nandini face this new challenge? What will happen when Shobhit’s love changes into hatred? Who will prove Nandini innovent? What is in store for the lovely couple, Nandini and Darsh? Keep following this space for more updates on your favourite shows.