Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha: Rajvi’s health to detoriate again?

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Star Plus’s show Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha is all set to see some major twists and turns. With themarriages ending on a good note. Rakla plays a master plan with making Charmi believe that Shobhit married Gunjan because of Nandini. Darsh gets to know about the same and changes himself around Nandini due to this. Will veiwer get to see the romantic moments between Darsh and Nandini?

In the current track, Gunjan is sleepy so everyone jokes on her. Shobhit who is waiting for Darsh to give him his support, gets shocked seeing Darsh happy with Nandini and wanting him to sot beside Gunjan. Darsh thinks and feels sorry for Shobhit but also feels the need to hide it from Shobhit and Rajvi. Shobhit gets angry seeing Darsh so normal, so he decides to take revenge from Darsh as well. Shobhit thinks Darsh has seen his love now he is going to see his anger. Darsh throws Nandini’s bag. Rajvi comes there and asks what happened? Darsh handles the situation by making excuse. Here, Shobhit says sorry to Gunjan and gives her a diamond necklace. Gunjan gets happy. Shobhit plans to include Gunjan in taking revenge from Darsh and Nandini. Nandini sees Darsh going to the driver to ask for a pot full of water. Darsh does death ritual to end his good side from now on. Nandini thinks Darsh believes that she went herself with Mohan and worries. Rajvi calls the couples for a ritual, where the guys whisper their favourite sweet and the wives will make it. Darsh whispers that he is going to hate what she makes. Shobhit pretends to be nice to Gunjan. Before entering the kitchen, the ladies have to touch a gold coin. Rajvi worries as the gold coin is missing. Namrata blames Nandini and Gunjan. Darsh believes her and goes to check Nandini’s bag and then Nandini. This shocks everyone. Vipul comes with the coins saying he went to polish them. Nandini feels very humilated and decides to leave the house. Shobhit pretends that Nandini made very hot soup and serving it to everyone. Shobhit heats the soup two times to make it really hot. Darsh becomes angry and makes Nandini drink it. Darsh says I wanna see the fear. Nandini says I have no fear, I have not married you for money so I will leave soon after Rajvi gets better. Darsh doubts that maybe he is wrong about Nandini but then he again sticks to his plan. Rajvi gets happy seeing her daughter in laws working so hard, so she gifts them honeymoon tickets. Darsh makes Nandini eat spicy chickpeas so that her burns in mouth pains. Nandini eats it but cries in pain and Rajvi feeds her honey. Here, Shobhit burns Nandini and Darsh’s picture to take revenge from them. Here, Gunjan wants to become like Namrata so she butters her and pleads her to go to shopping. Namrata feels nice when Gunjan butters her so she helps Gunjan. Here, Nandini reads Darsh’s diary and thinks he doesn’t want to go to honeymoon so she cancels the honeymoon and asks for refund. Shobhit listens to all this and thinks Darsh has some motive behind this. Darsh finds out about Nandini’s doing and confronts her. Darsh says it was his dietecians notes. Here, Rajvi announces Darsh being the CEO for their new business. Shobhit feels betrayed again so he leaks the information to board of directors. When the meeting is held the board of directors decline the offer of Darsh being the CEO. Rajvi’s health starts to detoriate again.

In the upcoming episodes, Shobhit shows fake concern Darsh and sheds fake tears saying about how everyone thinks Darsh is incapable of everything. Darsh says in anger that he needs no ones approval. Shobhit plans more revenge for Darsh.

Why has Darsh changed? How will Nandini face this new challenge? What will happen when Shobhit's love changes into hatred? Who will prove Nandini innovent? What is in store for the lovely couple, Nandini and Darsh?