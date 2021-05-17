Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha: Shobhit to learn something shocking!

Star Plus’s show Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha is all set to see some major twists and turns. With themarriages ending on a good note. Rakla plays a master plan with making Charmi believe that Shobhit married Gunjan because of Nandini.

Darsh gets to know about the same and changes himself around Nandini due to this. Will veiwer get to see the romantic moments between Darsh and Nandini?

In the current track, Darsh cuts off the power of his room to trouble Nandini. Nandini says she is sleeping on the bed and if he tries to do anything she is going to scream. Darsh feels helpless.

Next day, Shobhit shares his idea for business with Vipul. Vipul feels like Shobhit should be the CEO. Shobhit is happy but pretends like she doesn’t want to take Darsh’s place. Vipul thinks to talk to Rajvi. Here, Nandini finds Rajvi in kitchen and she asks Nirali not to let Rajvi work. Rajvi is adamant to work in the kitchen. Rajvi gets a panic attack thinking about everything happening against her will.

Nandini will pacify her ans calm her down. Nandini says Rajvi knows Darsh and only she can convince rhe stakehodlers. This gives Rajvi strength. Here, Rakla tries to butter Keshav to include him in business but Namrata makes Rakla seem small and Namrata shows her ideas to Keshav for business. Gunjan watches all this from far and laughs at Rakla.

Here, everyone gathers and discuss about ideasm Vipul praises Shobhit’s ideas. Namrata says Shobhit is wrong. Nandini suggests to use cashew paste instead of khoya. Rajvi likes the idea. Rajvi suggests to make Nandini the head. Shobhit thinks it was all planned by Nandini and Darsh. Darsh and Nandnini deny this. Rajvi stays adamant on her decision. Seeing Rajvi anxious, Nandini takes her inside and says how she wants to support and not snatch what’s of Namrata, Darsh and Shobhit.

Vipul hears this and gets impressed. Shobhit taunts Darsh and plans revenge for this step. Rajvi talks to Namrata nicely and tells her about Nandini’s decision to which Namrata is shocked. Darsh fills Nandini’s luggage with sand, shocking Nandini. Shobhit burns pictures of Darsh and Nandini and plans revenge. Nandini comes and ties the nazar utaro thread on Shobhit but he inturn ties it to Nandini.

Here, Nandini tries to tell Darsb how she declined Rajvi for the business offer. Darsh doesn’t believe her and says that he is going to make her life hell. Nandini is upset from all that and says I am going to leave soon, after Rajvi feels good health wise. Here, Gunjan tries to impress family members but she dyes Keshav’s hair making it fun moment for all. Darsh’s allergy starts due to the sand he planted inside Nandini’s suitcase. Rajvi tells everyone how Nandini decided not to join business. This shocks Darsh and Shobhit. Rajvi sees Darsh’s allergy and gets worried.

Rajvi asks Nandini to be Darsh’s voice in the meeting and reminds Nandini of her duty. Shobhit feels like it’s again a plan of Darsh and Nandini. Later, Shobhit decides to take revenge from Gunjan as well and make Gunjan and Nandini confess their crimes. Darsh blames Nandini for his sore throat, whereas Nandini tells him he threw her luggage in beach. Darsh enters the office using biometric but Nandini gets left out. Darsh prepares for the meeting when fire alarm starts. Darsh worries for Nandini ans goes out.

Nandini says she set the alarm so that she can go inside as Rajvi asked her to help. Nandini becomes the voice of Darsh. Nandini sees the land and cancels the deal. Darsh becomes furious. After returning, Namrata scolda Nandini while Rajvi also questions Nandini. Vipul comes and states how the building collapsed. Nandini says when she was kidnapped she was taken there and she knew the land is not good and strong so I cancelled the deal.

Darsh thinks Nandini has the knowledge but she can not be trusted. Rajvi praises Nandini. Darsh goes due to irritation from sore throat. Nandini is about to go after him with his medicines, but she sees Shobhit and gives him the medicines. Shobhit comes to Darsh and asks about his relationship with Nandini and thinks to create a rift by saying how Nandini forgot to give him medicines. Darsh gets anxious.

At night, Shobhit is seduced by Gunjan but he stops her by changing the topic. Next day, all the couples are going for lunch as per Rajvi. Rakla and Nirali leave on scooty while other two couples leave in car. In the restaurant, Nandini tangles her hair with Darsh so Darsh feeds her shocking Shobhit. Shobhit gets irritated by Gunjan’s every action. Later, everyone has soft drink and Gunjan gets reminded of Vanalata.

The couple decide to play truth and dare where Nandini reveals about her childhood crush and Gunjan sings a song embarrassing Shobhit. Darsh asks Nandini to pay the bill, she gets happy seeing a cheaper bill but then a guy comes saying it’s his bill. The guy turns out to be a doctor who is Nandini’s friend, Ritesh. Darsh introduces himself as Nandini’s husband.

Ritesh says he will pay their bill but Darsh denies and pays it. Later, Nandini and Ritesh are talking while Ritesh asks Nandini if she is happy and also reveals how he saw Darsh’s eye operation as an intern. Nandini praises Darsh at the same time she thinks to leave him soon. Darsh again reminds Nandini to start paying for the wedding. Later, Shobhit gets voice messages from Charmi and learns that her health is serious. Gunjan tries to distract Shobhit but Shobhit manages to call Charmi and learn about her death.

Here, after returning, Rajvi and Nandini share emotional time together which Darsh hears.

In the upcoming episodes, Darsh will call Nandini gold digger. Nandini will ask hum to take his words back. Darsh will stick to his words. Nandini will say I am leaving you. Everyone will shockingly see the scene.

Why has Darsh changed? How will Nandini face this new challenge? What will happen when Shobhit’s love changes into hatred? Who will prove Nandini innovent?

What is in store for the lovely couple, Nandini and Darsh?

Keep following this space for more updates on your favourite shows.