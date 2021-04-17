Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Namrata to create problems for Nandini!

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.web

Star Plus’s present Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha is all set to see two weddings. One in every of Darsh and Nandini and one other of Shobhit and Gunjan. Like in each wedding ceremony, even on this one, there are going to be numerous twists and turns. The chemistry between the duo, Darsh and Nandini is appreciated and is without doubt one of the principal causes for the hike up within the viewership of the present.

Within the present monitor, Nandini takes Gunjan along with her to Rawals and says Gunjan desires to speak about one thing to Shobhit so that they go to speak alone. Gunjan sees the present Charmi introduced for her fiancé and is shocked to see it with Shobhit. Shobhit will fear that now Gunjan may inform everybody. Right here, Nandini asks Vipul if the marriage rituals may be accomplished from Naveen’s home. Vipul is reluctant however Darsh says he’ll speak to Rajvi.

Later Gunjan lies to Nandini they usually return residence. Vanalata provides thought to Gunjan to make Shobhit responsible for his affair after which he could make him do issues. Darsh and Nandini spends cute moments collectively. Rawal’s face issues with low way of life of Naveen however Nandini makes as much as it by arranging issues with no matter is offered. Namrata nonetheless tries to create issues however Darsh received’t get affected.

Within the upcoming episodes, Nandini and Darsh will spend some romantic time collectively. Mohan who will likely be watching all their strikes will get jealous and livid seeing them romance so he’ll vow to interrupt their relation.

How will Nandini face this new problem? What’s in retailer for the stunning couple, Nandini and Darsh? Will Shobhit be caught up in his personal lies? Will Nandini achieve success in revealing the reality of Physician and thriller girl?

Preserve following this area for extra updates in your favorite exhibits.