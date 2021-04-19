ENTERTAINMENT

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Nandini to fail in doing this?

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.internet

Star Plus’s present Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha is all set to see two weddings. Certainly one of Darsh and Nandini and one other of Shobhit and Gunjan. Like in each marriage ceremony, even on this one, there are going to be numerous twists and turns. The chemistry between the duo, Darsh and Nandini is appreciated and is among the predominant causes for the hike up within the viewership of the present.

Within the present observe, Nandini and Darsh will play Dandiya. Everybody else will be part of. Mohan sees this and will get jealous. Gunjan will see Mohan and go to inform him to work on the plan. Shobhit sees Gunjan speaking to Mohan. Gunjan taunts Shobhit saying she by no means hides issues and Mohan is like her brother. Shobhit says he’s sorry, he had a previous to inform her, what he can do. Gunjan makes him purchase a pricey diamond ring. Right here, a frightened Nandini fails to put on a saree so she reaches Darsh. Darsh helps her put on the saree. They share some shut and cute moments.

Within the upcoming episodes, Darsh will really feel cheated. He’ll really feel that simply because he’s blind everyone seems to be dishonest him. He’ll go to drop Nandini dwelling and can inform Naveen and Household concerning the Kamar bandh changed by the pretend one. Darsh will pledge to search out the actual offender behind this low cost act.

How will Nandini face this new problem? What’s in retailer for the stunning couple, Nandini and Darsh? Will Shobhit be caught up in his personal lies? Will Mohan reach his plans?

Hold following this area for extra updates in your favorite exhibits.

