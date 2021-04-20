Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Nandini to plan a surprise with Rajvi for Darsh!

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.web

Star Plus’s present Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha is all set to see some main twists and turns. With Rajvi returning to the present, will probably be attention-grabbing to look at how issues unfold and can Nandini actually get kidnapped? The present might be seeing two weddings. Certainly one of Darsh and Nandini and one other of Shobhit and Gunjan. Like in each wedding ceremony, even on this one, there are going to be plenty of twists and turns. The chemistry between the duo, Darsh and Nandini is appreciated and is without doubt one of the major causes for the hike up within the viewership of the present.

Within the present monitor, a fearful Nandini fails to put on a saree so she involves Darsh. Darsh helps her put on the saree. They share some shut and cute moments. Darsh will get her jewelry to make her put on them. Darsh shouts saying this Kamar bandh is pretend. Nandini says your loved ones gave it then how? Darsh says I’ve allergy from pretend gold and reveals the rash. Nandini is shocked. They go away for Naveen’s home. Darsh reveals all of them that the Kamar bandh is pretend. Naveen worries. Gunjan’s lies will get caught. Naveen scolds her.

Gunjan says sorry and says she acquired jealous of Nandini as she acquired all of the jewelry. Shobhit scolds Gunjan and says it’s nothing like that. Darsh says Shobhit is my dearest and you can be his spouse so additionally, you will get no matter you need. Darsh asks her to maintain the Kamar bandh and he’s going to convey a brand new one for Nandini. Nandini says no it’s not required. Later, Shobhit and Darsh leaves to convey Rajvi from airport. Nandini will get to know that Darsh has desires to marry in Goa. So, she calls Rajvi and plans for a vacation spot wedding ceremony. Rajvi feels happy with Nandini.

Within the upcoming episodes, sindoor will fall from Rajvi’s hand and she is going to really feel it’s a foul signal and can fear that what if one thing unhealthy occurs. Right here Rakla threatens Nandini will doing her Haldi. She’s going to get shocked.

How will Nandini face this new problem? What’s in retailer for the stunning couple, Nandini and Darsh? Will Shobhit be caught up in his personal lies? Will Mohan achieve his plans?

Preserve following this area for extra updates in your favorite reveals.