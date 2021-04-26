Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: What will Mohan do now?

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.internet

Star Plus’s present Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha is all set to see some main twists and turns. With marriage ceremony day coming nearer. It will likely be attention-grabbing to look at how issues unfold and can Nandini actually get kidnapped? The chemistry between the duo, Darsh and Nandini is appreciated and is among the fundamental causes for the hike up within the viewership of the present. Earlier, we noticed Nandini return to the wedding venue however because of the wrestle of working away from Mohan.

Within the present monitor, Namrata brings a faux bride and mentioned it’s Nandini inside and doesn’t let anybody elevate the ghoonghat. Vanalata and Gunjan get upset seeing Nandini, they usually thought Mohan failed in his mission. The marriage begins. Darsh realizes it’s not Nandini they usually all are shocked to see Nandini come from the doorway. Rajvi sees Shamika because the bride. Namrata’s plan will get revealed how she with different members of the family agreed that as Shamika loves Darsh so they need to marry.

Rajvi will get indignant on everybody. Darsh says he solely loves Nandini and Shamika was not there for him when he wanted her probably the most. Nandini tells everybody how she was kidnapped and he or she tried calling Naveen. Naveen sees his cellphone switched off and sees Nandini’s missed calls. Namrata takes the chance to make issues towards Nandini by questioning her about her character as she went with a man. Darsh and Rajvi helps Nandini and disrespect no matter is alleged by Namrata.

Within the upcoming episodes, the pheras will begin. Shobhit shall be misplaced in his ideas of Charmi whereas taking the pheras. The marriage will occur. Darsh’s grandfather stops everybody.

How will Nandini face this new problem? What’s in retailer for the stunning couple, Nandini and Darsh? Will Shobhit be caught up in his personal lies? Will Mohan achieve his plans?

