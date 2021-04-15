Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: What will Rawals do after knowing the truth?

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.web

Star Plus’s present Aapki nazron ne samjha is crammed with wedding ceremony vibes as a result of preparation occurring for 2 weddings collectively. Certainly one of Darsh and Nandini and one other of Shobhit and Gunjan. However, little do the viewers know there are going to be numerous twists and turns which they are going to be quickly witnessing within the present. The forged of the present is superb and that may be a very large cause for the present to look very promising. The chemistry between the duo, Darsh and Nandini is appreciated and is among the essential causes for the hike up within the viewership of the present.

Within the present observe, Darsh, Nandini and Charmi put up a play simply to make Namrata’s reality come out. Rawal’s get shocked and apologize to Nandini for doubting her. Nandini tells Namrata that she may not be a very good match for Darsh however protecting him in false hopes of getting his eyesight again is hurtful to him. Darsh feels pleased with Nandini. All of them resolve to do the pre wedding ceremony ritual and go to Nandini’s home.

Charmi finds it bizarre that Shobhit didn’t speak to her. Right here Darsh stops Namrata from performing her pre wedding ceremony ritual. Mohan and Rakla be a part of arms in ensuring they may kidnap Nandini as by this Gunjan’s alliance will finish and Rakla shall be profitable too. Namrata nonetheless haven’t received out of her anger from the alliance of Darsh and Nandini and she or he decides to plan one thing to interrupt that off.

Within the upcoming episodes, Mohan will begin his plan and can threaten Bansuri. Right here, Namrata will observe Shobhit and discover one thing improper with Shobhit and Gunjan’s alliance.

How will Nandini face this new problem? What’s in retailer for the stunning couple, Nandini and Darsh? Who is that this thriller girl after Darsh and Nandini? Will Nandini achieve success in revealing the reality of Physician and thriller lady?

Preserve following this house for extra updates in your favorite exhibits.