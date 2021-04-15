LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: What will Rawals do after knowing the truth?

Avatar
By
Posted on
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: What will Rawals do after knowing the truth?

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.web

Star Plus’s present Aapki nazron ne samjha is crammed with wedding ceremony vibes as a result of preparation occurring for 2 weddings collectively. Certainly one of Darsh and Nandini and one other of Shobhit and Gunjan. However, little do the viewers know there are going to be numerous twists and turns which they are going to be quickly witnessing within the present. The forged of the present is superb and that may be a very large cause for the present to look very promising. The chemistry between the duo, Darsh and Nandini is appreciated and is among the essential causes for the hike up within the viewership of the present.

Within the present observe, Darsh, Nandini and Charmi put up a play simply to make Namrata’s reality come out. Rawal’s get shocked and apologize to Nandini for doubting her. Nandini tells Namrata that she may not be a very good match for Darsh however protecting him in false hopes of getting his eyesight again is hurtful to him. Darsh feels pleased with Nandini. All of them resolve to do the pre wedding ceremony ritual and go to Nandini’s home.

Charmi finds it bizarre that Shobhit didn’t speak to her. Right here Darsh stops Namrata from performing her pre wedding ceremony ritual. Mohan and Rakla be a part of arms in ensuring they may kidnap Nandini as by this Gunjan’s alliance will finish and Rakla shall be profitable too. Namrata nonetheless haven’t received out of her anger from the alliance of Darsh and Nandini and she or he decides to plan one thing to interrupt that off.

Within the upcoming episodes, Mohan will begin his plan and can threaten Bansuri. Right here, Namrata will observe Shobhit and discover one thing improper with Shobhit and Gunjan’s alliance.

How will Nandini face this new problem? What’s in retailer for the stunning couple, Nandini and Darsh? Who is that this thriller girl after Darsh and Nandini? Will Nandini achieve success in revealing the reality of Physician and thriller lady?

Preserve following this house for extra updates in your favorite exhibits.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
16
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
14
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
DA Image DA Image
12
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
11
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
11
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
DA Image DA Image
11
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
10
ENTERTAINMENT

This city was most liked by Brad Pitt in India, said- people come here to die…
DA Image DA Image
10
LATEST

IPL 2021 KKR vs MI: This is why Rohit Sharma is paying extra attention to fitness after IPL 2020
DA Image DA Image
10
LATEST

Even after scoring a century, captain Sanju Samson could not get Rajasthan Royals win against Punjab Kings, know what said after the match
DA Image DA Image
10
ENTERTAINMENT

Dharmendra is removing the sadness from Corona in a home-grown style, the video surfaced

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top