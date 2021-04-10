ENTERTAINMENT

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who is this mystery woman in Darsh’s life?

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who is this mystery woman in Darsh's life?

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on justshowbiz.net

Star Plus’s show Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha has made it’s viewership reach clouds from it’s initial episodes only. With the story focusing on a very different kind of storyline, unique from all the itv shows. The show seems very promising. Viewers love the acting of Darsh who is blind and how a normal girl who can get any other guy supports Darsh and takes him as a very special person. The chemistry between the duo is appreciated and is one of the main reasons for the hike up in the viewership of the show.

In the current track, Gunjan and Nandini come to Rawals. Darsh and Nandini spend romantic and cute time together. Gunjan sees Nirali and Rakla in outhouse and will taunt Nirali. Rakla will come and Gunjan says now you will see my worth soon, you are the servant and I am going to become the owner. Here, Darsh slips a bit on the stairs, so Nandini too slips so that Darsh doesn’t seem low. Parul gets impressed by Nandini. Parul gives sarees and jewelleries to Gunjan and Nandini. Gunjan becomes happy seeing it. Parul gives a box of gold to Nandini saying Rajvi wants this with Darsh’s bride. Gunjan feels jealous and thinks how Vanalata said as Darsh is blind everything will be of Shobhit but it’s not so.

Later, Gunjan asks Nandini to shift Darsh’s room as she wants pool side room. Nandini says no saying Darsh cant go up and down stairs. This makes Gunjan angry and she complains to Vanalata. Here, Doctor advises Vipul to postpone the marriage and the mystery woman is listening to all this thinking she can not let Darsh marry Nandini. Mohan hears Naveen and Bansuri planning the wedding. Mohan decides to not wait for Vanalata to stop the wedding, he thinks to start doing something himself. With him being very angry on Darsh being around Nandini, he spikes Darsh’s ice cream, when Darsh and Nandini go for an ice cream date. Nandini worries seeing Darsh behave differently.

In the upcoming episodes, mystery women will make Nandini go to morgue. Then she will lock Nandini inside. Nandini will call out for help but no one will be able to hear her. Nandini will faint inside.

Will the Rawals get to know who is behind the fake news given by doctor? How will Nandini face this new challenge? What is in store for the lovely couple, Nandini and Darsh?

Keep following this space for more updates on your favourite shows.

