Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will reveal about Gunjan’s past to the Rawals?

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will reveal about Gunjan's past to the Rawals?

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.web

Star Plus’s present Aapki nazron ne samjha is all set to see two weddings. Certainly one of Darsh and Nandini and one other of Shobhit and Gunjan. Like in each marriage ceremony, even on this one, there are going to be plenty of twists and turns. The chemistry between the duo, Darsh and Nandini is appreciated and is without doubt one of the primary causes for the hike up within the viewership of the present.

Within the present observe, Darsh, Nandini and Charmi put up a play simply to make Namrata’s reality come out. Rawal’s get shocked and apologize to Nandini for doubting her. Then, Darsh stops Namrata from performing her pre marriage ceremony ritual. Mohan and Rakla be part of fingers in ensuring they’ll kidnap Nandini as by this Gunjan’s alliance will finish and Rakla shall be profitable too. Nandini tells the villagers Darsh can do any problem and she or he guides Darsh all through the ritual.

Darsh and Nandini does the village ritual. Shobhit can’t cease desirous about Charmy resulting from which he drops Gunjan making her upset that now everybody will snort at her. Right here, Rakla brings sweets saying it’s from Rawals. He additionally threatens that if he isn’t revered then he’s considering to inform Gunjan’s previous to Rawals. Later, Mohan involves Nandini and says Rakla goes to disclose about Gunjan’s previous to the Rawals considering Nandini will go to speak to Rakla and they’ll kidnap her however Nandini says Gunjan will inform Shobhit. Nandini takes Gunjan along with her to Rawals and says Gunjan desires to speak about one thing to Shobhit so that they go to speak alone.

Within the upcoming episodes, Gunjan and Mohan shall be speaking and planning about learn how to execute their plan to kidnap Nandini on marriage ceremony day. Shobhit will hear their dialog and get shocked.

How will Nandini face this new problem? What’s in retailer for the beautiful couple, Nandini and Darsh? Who is that this thriller girl after Darsh and Nandini? Will Nandini achieve success in revealing the reality of Physician and thriller lady?

Hold following this area for extra updates in your favorite reveals.

