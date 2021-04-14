Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.internet

Star Plus’s present Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha has been appreciated for it’s wonderful forged. With the story specializing in a really completely different form of storyline, distinctive from all of the itv’s. The present appears very promising. The chemistry between the duo is appreciated and is among the important causes for the hike up within the viewership of the present.

Within the present observe, the thriller lady is revealed to be Darsh’s sister, Namrata. Nandini shall be caught contained in the morgue as Namrata locked her inside. After many makes an attempt Nandini who’s unable to get assist from anybody, faints. Right here, Parul and Nirali resolve to go to Nandini’s for pre marriage ceremony ritual whereas Darsh is performing the puja. Darsh will get damage whereas performing the puja however prevents pandit ji from telling anybody as pre marriage ceremony rituals are necessary. Right here, Charmi brings Darsh to hospital however by mistake they arrive close to the morgue. Namrata is shocked seeing them, so she hides. Right here Nandini regains consciousness and requires assist. Darsh comes and helps her. However Nandini once more faints. Darsh hugs her to make her heat.

Nandini then says she got here right here to ask about Darsh’s operation which can convey his eyesight to him however somebody pushed her inside. Later, Rawals get to know that Nandini is making Darsh bear the surgical procedure with out telling them so that they attain hospital. They’ll scold Nandini for her behaviour. Namrata thinks what is going on and divulges herself. Rawals will get shocked seeing her. Nandini reveals there is no such thing as a physician and it’s Charmi dressed as physician. Darsh says it was a set as much as convey the reality of Namrata in entrance of all. Namrata says she doesn’t like Nandini so she didn’t need this marriage to occur. Darsh says he’s going to marry Nandini solely.

Within the upcoming episodes, Namrata would need to do the pre-wedding ritual of Nandini however Darsh will cease her.

Will the Rawals get to know who’s behind the pretend information given by physician? What’s in retailer for the beautiful couple, Nandini and Darsh?

