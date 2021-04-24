ENTERTAINMENT

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Will Mohan marry Nandini?

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.internet

Star Plus’s present Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha is all set to see some main twists and turns. With wedding ceremony day coming nearer. It is going to be attention-grabbing to look at how issues unfold and can Nandini actually get kidnapped? The chemistry between the duo, Darsh and Nandini is appreciated and is likely one of the foremost causes for the hike up within the viewership of the present.

Within the present observe, Shobhit received to know that the ring is delivered some other place. Charmi obtained the ring and thought to go to Goa to ask Shobhit what’s occurring. Nandini received prepared and as she went out, on her method to mandap, she was kidnapped by Mohan. Nandini struggled and attempt to get out however Mohan had tied Nandini at a spot. Right here, everybody began looking for Nandini. Namrata took this chance so as to add hearth towards Nandini.

Vanalata and Gunjan received offended after they noticed Shobhit saying with out Nandini even his marriage can’t begin. Naveen received fearful eager about Gunjan. Right here, Mohan was making all preparations to marry Nandini. Namrata introduced a pretend bride and mentioned it was Nandini inside and doesn’t let anybody elevate the ghoonghat. Vanalata and Gunjan received upset seeing Nandini, and so they thought Mohan failed in his mission. The marriage began.

Within the upcoming episodes, Darsh will lnow that it’s not truly Nandini. Right here, Nandini can be pressured to marry Mohan.

How will Nandini face this new problem? What’s in retailer for the stunning couple, Nandini and Darsh? Will Shobhit be caught up in his personal lies? Will Mohan achieve his plans?

Hold following this house for extra updates in your favorite reveals.

