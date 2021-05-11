Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha: Will Darsh realise Nandini is not at fault?

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Star Plus’s show Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha is all set to see some major twists and turns. With themarriages ending on a good note. Rakla plays a master plan with making Charmi believe that Shobhit married Gunjan because of Nandini. Darsh gets to know about the same and changes himself around Nandini due to this. Will veiwer get to see the romantic moments between Darsh and Nandini?

In the current track, Shobhit plans to include Gunjan in taking revenge from Darsh and Nandini. Nandini sees Darsh going to the driver to ask for a pot full of water. Darsh does death ritual to end his good side from now on. Nandini thinks Darsh believes that she went herself with Mohan and worries. Rajvi calls the couples for a ritual, where the guys whisper their favourite sweet and the wives will make it. Darsh whispers that he is going to hate what she makes. Shobhit pretends to be nice to Gunjan. Before entering the kitchen, the ladies have to touch a gold coin. Rajvi worries as the gold coin is missing. Namrata blames Nandini and Gunjan. Darsh believes her and goes to check Nandini’s bag and then Nandini. This shocks everyone. Vipul comes with the coins saying he went to polish them. Nandini feels very humilated and decides to leave the house. Shobhit pretends that Nandini made very hot soup and serving it to everyone. Shobhit heats the soup two times to make it really hot. Darsh becomes angry and makes Nandini drink it. Darsh says I wanna see the fear. Nandini says I have no fear, I have not married you for money so I will leave soon after Rajvi gets better. Darsh doubts that maybe he is wrong about Nandini but then he again sticks to his plan. Rajvi gets happy seeing her daughter in laws working so hard, so she gifts them honeymoon tickets. Darsh makes Nandini eat spicy chickpeas so that her burns in mouth pains. Nandini eats it but cries in pain and Rajvi feeds her honey. Here, Shobhit burns Nandini and Darsh’s picture to take revenge from them. Here, Gunjan wants to become like Namrata so she butters her and pleads her to go to shopping. Namrata feels nice when Gunjan butters her so she helps Gunjan. Here, Nandini reads Darsh’s diary and thinks he doesn’t want to go to honeymoon so she cancels the honeymoon and asks for refund. Shobhit listens to all this and thinks Darsh has some motive behind this. Darsh finds out about Nandini’s doing and confronts her. Darsh says it was his dietecians notes. Here, Rajvi announces Darsh being the CEO for their new business. Shobhit feels betrayed again so he leaks the information to board of directors. When the meeting is held the board of directors decline the offer of Darsh being the CEO. Rajvi’s health starts to detoriate again. Shobhit cries fakly and tries to gain sympathy from Darsh that he is very worried about Darsh. Darsh cries and says he doesn’t care what outsiders think. Shobhit says don’t know who leaked this CEO information. Darsh thinks it’s Nandini. Later, at night, Darsh cuts off the power of his room to trouble Nandini. Nandini says she is sleeping on the bed and if he tries to do anything she is going to scream. Darsh feels helpless. Next day, Shobhit shares his idea for business with Vipul. Vipul feels like Shobhit should be the CEO. Shobhit is happy but pretends like she doesn’t want to take Darsh’s place. Vipul thinks to talk to Rajvi. Here, Nandini finds Rajvi in kitchen and she asks Nirali not to let Rajvi work. Rajvi is adamant to work in the kitchen. Rajvi gets a panic attack thinking about everything happening against her will. Nandini will pacify her ans calm her down. Nandini says Rajvi knows Darsh and only she can convince rhe stakehodlers. This gives Rajvi strength. Here, Rakla tries to butter Keshav to include him in business but Namrata makes Rakla seem small and Namrata shows her ideas to Keshav for business. Gunjan watches all this from far and laughs at Rakla. Here, everyone gathers and discuss about ideasm Vipul praises Shobhit’s ideas. Namrata says Shobhit is wrong. Nandini suggests to use cashew paste instead of khoya. Rajvi likes the idea. Rajvi suggests to make Nandini the head. Shobhit thinks it was all planned by Nandini and Darsh. Darsh and Nandnini deny this. Rajvi stays adamant on her decision.

In the upcoming episodes, Shobhit will pledge to take revenge from Darsh and Nandini. Nandini will tie a protection thread on Shobhit’s arms. Shobhit will untie it and tie it on Nandini. Shobhit will say she needs it. Nandini will be shocked.

Why has Darsh changed? How will Nandini face this new challenge? What will happen when Shobhit’s love changes into hatred? Who will prove Nandini innovent? What is in store for the lovely couple, Nandini and Darsh? Keep following this space for more updates on your favourite shows.