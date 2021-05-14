ENTERTAINMENT

‘Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha’: Will Nandini’s revelation make Darsh jealous?

Sonali and Amir Jaffar’s “Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha”, which is produced under their banner Full House Media Pvt Ltd, is currently showing an interesting track. While Darsh’s wedding vows could have made any girl fall head over heels for him, his anger and bitterness towards Nandini, soon after he got to know that Shobhit was forced into marrying Gunjan because of her, can easily make one fall out of love with him.

In the upcoming episode, we will see that Nandini decides to play a game of ‘Truth and Dare’ with Darsh. For a round she chooses ‘Truth’ and talks about her childhood friend Ritesh, whom she used to like. Well, Ritesh is now an ophthalmologist and will soon enter Nandini and Darsh’s life.

From what we can tell now is that Darsh is going to be super jealous seeing Ritesh and Nandini bond again. He will not like his presence around him. But does this mean he will finally confront Nandini about the condition on which Shobhit married Gunjan.

Well, to know what happens next keep watching “Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha”, which features Vijayendra Kumeria, Richa Rathore, Narayani Shashtri, Abhishek Verma, Pankit Thakker, Varun Sharma and Purvi Vyas, to name a few. The show airs on Star Plus.

