Aapki Nazron ne Samjha: Will Rajvi know about the changed attitude of Darsh?

Star Plus’s show Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha is all set to see some major twists and turns. With themarriages ending on a good note. Rakla plays a master plan with making Charmi believe that Shobhit married Gunjan because of Nandini. Darsh gets to know about the same and changes himself around Nandini due to this. Will veiwer get to see the romantic moments between Darsh and Nandini?

In the current track, Shobhit goes to home and finds Darsh in study. Shobhit talks to Darsh how they should take Nandini down together and to help him. Shobhit says I am going to wait for your answer. It is revealed that it’s not Darsh in his study. Here Rakla taunts Gunjan that she is spending first night also alone. Gunjan feels angry. Nandini is still stuck in the washroom and waits for Darsh. Darsh comes to washroom forgetting about Nandini. Nandini questions him what is wrong. Darsh talks rudely and doesn’t give any answer. Darsh taunts Nandini but hearing Rajvi coming, he asks Nandini to pretend that everything is okay. Next day, everyone teases Darsh and Nandini. Here, Gunjan is sleepy so everyone jokes on her. Shobhit who is waiting for Darsh to give him his support, gets shocked seeing Darsh happy with Nandini and wanting him to sot beside Gunjan. Darsh thinks and feels sorry for Shobhit but also feels the need to hide it from Shobhit and Rajvi. Shobhit gets angry seeing Darsh so normal, so he decides to take revenge from Darsh as well. Shobhit thinks Darsh has seen his love now he is going to see his anger. Darsh throws Nandini’s bag. Rajvi comes there and asks what happened? Darsh handles the situation by making excuse. Here, Shobhit says sorry to Gunjan and gives her a diamond necklace. Gunjan gets happy. Shobhit plans to include Gunjan in taking revenge from Darsh and Nandini. Nandini sees Darsh going to the driver to ask for a pot full of water. Darsh does death ritual to end his good side from now on. Nandini thinks Darsh believes that she went herself with Mohan and worries.

In the upcoming episodes, Shobhit will burn Darsh’s picture. Shobhit will start planning his revenge to destroy Darsh and Nandini. Here, Nandini will be unable to understand the different behaviour of Darsh. She will decide to leave.

Why has Darsh changed? How will Nandini face this new challenge? What will happen when Shobhit’s love changes into hatred? Who will prove Nandini innovent? What is in store for the lovely couple, Nandini and Darsh? Keep following this space for more updates on your favourite shows.