Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Written Episode ANNS Today’s Update 23rd April 2021: Mohan Kidnaps Nandini







The upcoming episode of Aapki Nazro Ne Samjha will begin the place Gunjan seems that Charmi is arriving at her, and she or he says that they each met on the present store. Charmi thinks possibly Gunjan got here from Nandini’s aspect as a result of nonetheless, she is unfamiliar with Shobit and Gunjan’s wedding ceremony. However extempore she seems a board the place Shobit weds Gunjan wrote and she or he will get shocked, and Gunjan reveals the reality forward of her. She says that she gained’t let this wedding ceremony occur at any price, and she or he goes from there.

Gunjan tells every thing forward of Vanlata and she or he makes her consider that don’t fear she’s going to deal with Charmi, as she’s going to deal with Nandini. One other aspect Gunjan & Nandini prepare for a marriage and Gunjan tries to ship her within the automotive, and she or he sits within the automotive then Mohanlal begins the automotive and takes her away from the marriage venue. By saying that he cannot let her marry Darsh, she urges him to cease the automotive proper now, and if he doesn’t do that so she’s going to bounce from the automotive, he says that this wedding ceremony will not be applicable to her.

After that, Naveen greets Raval Household and Vipul Raval warns Namrata to not do any mistake or fallacious work, which create unhealthy penalties for her. Darsh mentions that they’ve left behind everybody’s happiness they usually get blissful after seeing this good gesture of him. On one other aspect, Mohanlal checks Nandini and her cell as properly and she or he warns him that if he does this so he should undergo from unhealthy outcomes. Then Rajvi mentions that Nandini and Darsh will do all of the rituals first.

Then Nandini bites Mohan Patel’s hand in order that she will launch herself from him and attain on the appropriate time on her wedding ceremony venue. Then Bansuri mentions that first she’s going to begin to pull the nostril ritual, and she or he pulls their nostril. In the meantime, Vipul says to them that they should give her a Nek for this. However Bansuri refuses to take cash from them and says that she desires one thing extra valuable than this. Beneath which he’ll get Nandini house for Pag Phere ritual.

Then Vanlata mentions that from right this moment Nandini won't ever are available in her approach in any respect in the meantime Darsh asks Shobit for Nandini. He says that she didn't come but and on the identical time Shobit additionally wonders that he's doing unhealthy with Charmi. Different aspect Nandini requests him to cease the automotive however he doesn't do that and she or he holds his neck and he pushes her, she mentions that Darsh is ready for her so please let her go.