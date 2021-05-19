ENTERTAINMENT

Aarkkariyam Malayalam Movie Biju Menon and Parvathy Thiruvothu-starrer Aarkkariyam gets OTT release date

Aarkkariyam Malayalam Movie Biju Menon and Parvathy Thiruvothu-starrer Aarkkariyam gets OTT release date

The film is directed by Sanu John Varughese, the film is written by Rajesh Ravi and Arun Janardhan, the film stars some veteran stars Parvati Thiruvothu, Sharafuddin and many other veteran actors who have been part of the industry for the longest time. Time.

Arkariyami

Arakkariyam on OTT Ni Stream

The film is set to release on 17 May and will be released on the OTT platform NESTREAM and it is the same platform that has released a highly successful show that many people are talking about, ‘The Great Indian Kitchen’.

The film is going to be the first film for a director as this is the first time he is directing a film, before that he worked as a cinematographer and his name is Sanu John Varughi, the story of a family Revolves around what is trapped Epidemic situation When the epidemic just started, it is about a couple who have traveled from Mumbai to Kerala when the nationwide lockout was announced, by married couple Sharafuddin and Parvati Are being played and Biju Menon is going to play the role of father Parvati in the film.

Arakkariam Movie Review

The film went to theaters on 3 April and it received quite good reviews from fans and even critics did not get too much wrong with the film, the film looks great and many people relate to the story and The acting is something that has been praised because the actors have been phenomenal in their roles and it is the best thing in the film that the acting has been brilliant throughout the film and even the story is a breath of fresh air as it Something completely new and people are definitely going to like the concept and story of the film.

In this time of quarantine, people are struggling to be happy and entertained and movies like this are the need of the hour for many people because people need this kind of cinema because new concepts are something that people Sustained are engaged in these desperate times and it can really help people to set their minds on these amazing stories that will keep them busy thinking about these fascinating stories. When people relate to stories, they feel connected to it and so they enjoy it.

Related Items:

Most Popular

108
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
103
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
74
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
60
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Telly Updates Telly Updates
55
ENTERTAINMENT

Mein Teri Hoon (Piyaji) – A Riansh Fanfiction (Part 6)
Avatar Avatar
52
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
46
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
45
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
Avatar Avatar
44
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
43
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top