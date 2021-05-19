Aarkkariyam Malayalam Movie Biju Menon and Parvathy Thiruvothu-starrer Aarkkariyam gets OTT release date

The film is directed by Sanu John Varughese, the film is written by Rajesh Ravi and Arun Janardhan, the film stars some veteran stars Parvati Thiruvothu, Sharafuddin and many other veteran actors who have been part of the industry for the longest time. Time.

Arakkariyam on OTT Ni Stream

The film is set to release on 17 May and will be released on the OTT platform NESTREAM and it is the same platform that has released a highly successful show that many people are talking about, ‘The Great Indian Kitchen’.

The film is going to be the first film for a director as this is the first time he is directing a film, before that he worked as a cinematographer and his name is Sanu John Varughi, the story of a family Revolves around what is trapped Epidemic situation When the epidemic just started, it is about a couple who have traveled from Mumbai to Kerala when the nationwide lockout was announced, by married couple Sharafuddin and Parvati Are being played and Biju Menon is going to play the role of father Parvati in the film.

Arakkariam Movie Review

The film went to theaters on 3 April and it received quite good reviews from fans and even critics did not get too much wrong with the film, the film looks great and many people relate to the story and The acting is something that has been praised because the actors have been phenomenal in their roles and it is the best thing in the film that the acting has been brilliant throughout the film and even the story is a breath of fresh air as it Something completely new and people are definitely going to like the concept and story of the film.

In this time of quarantine, people are struggling to be happy and entertained and movies like this are the need of the hour for many people because people need this kind of cinema because new concepts are something that people Sustained are engaged in these desperate times and it can really help people to set their minds on these amazing stories that will keep them busy thinking about these fascinating stories. When people relate to stories, they feel connected to it and so they enjoy it.