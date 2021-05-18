Aarkkariyam Malayalam Movie Premieres On OTT Nee Stream!

The movie has been directed by Sanu John Varughese, the movie has been written by Rajesh Ravi and Arun Janardan, the movie is starring some pretty experienced stars Parvathy Thiruvothu, Sharafudheen and many other veteran actors who have been a part of the industry for the longest time.

Aarkkariyam On OTT Nee Stream

The movie is going to be released on 17th May and it will be releasing on the OTT Platform Neestream and this is the same platform which has released the highly successful show about which many of the people have been talking about, ‘ the great Indian kitchen’.

The movie is going to be the debut for the director as this is the first time that he’s directing a movie, before this he has worked as a cinematographer and his name is Sanu John Varughese, the story revolves around a family who is stuck in the pandemic situation when the pandemic had just started, it is about a couple who have traveled to Kerala from Mumbai when the nationwide lockdown was announced, the married couple is going to be played by Sharafudheen and Parvathy and Biju Menon is going to be portraying the father of Parvathy in the film.

Aarkkariyam Movie Review

The movie hit the theaters on April 3 and it got pretty good reviews from the fans and even the critics didn’t find too much wrong with the movie, the movie seems to be pretty wholesome and many of the people are also able to relate with the story and the acting is something that has been praised as the actors have been phenomenal in their respective roles and that is the best thing about the movie that the acting has stayed phenomenal throughout the movie and even the story is breath of fresh air as it is something completely new and people are definitely going to love the concept and the story of the movie.

In these times of quarantine, people have been struggling to stay happy and to stay entertained and movies like these is the need of the hour for many as this is the kind of cinema that people need as new concepts are something that is going to keep people engaged in these desperate times and it can genuinely help people to shift their mind to these amazing stories which will keep them engaged in thinking of these fascinating stories. When people relate to the stories they feel connected to it and hence they enjoy them.